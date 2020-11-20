Our son, who scares easily, is entering a new (and weird) phase — zombies

Our son is going through a new phase.
We've been here before. After all, there have been many phases over the years — dinosaurs, space, trains and more.
We weathered the obligatory Pixar "Cars' movie chapter. There was even an ocean phase. I can’t tell you how many times we watched Disneynature’s "Oceans" when Declan was 2 years old. I can still hear Pierce Brosnan’s smooth voice narrating the turtle hatchlings' doomed march to the surf and my reassurances to little Declan that the swooping seagulls were merely giving the little guys a ride.
Declan, who is now 10, embraced all of these with unflagging interest.
One phase we skipped, though, was the superhero craze.
When Declan was about 4 years old, we watched "The Avengers." It seemed every kid I knew was absolutely mad for all the characters, and I thought this might be a way to get us out of the "Cars" craze we seemed to have stalled in.
Things were going along nicely until meek scientist Bruce Banner lost his cool and started transforming into his green alter-ego, The Hulk. At that point, Declan demanded we shut the movie off and turn it to something less scary — i.e. "NBC Nightly News" with then-anchor Brian Williams. I kid you not.
It was right about then that I started suspecting I had a child who scares easily on my hands. Even though Halloween is hands down one of his favorite holidays, when it came to stories or shows that leaned a little too far on the spooky end of the spectrum, Declan was out of there.
That’s part of what makes his newest phase such a curveball for me.
You see, he's really into zombies right now — something I would have thought he'd have no interest in given his aversion to all things scary.
Last December when we went to see "The Rise of Skywalker" — the last installment of the "Star Wars" saga — the zombie-like Emperor Palpatine really tested his passionate love for the franchise. Declan was thoroughly enjoying himself up until Palpatine, recently revived from death, started shooting crazy energy lightning bolts out of his hands.
It didn’t matter that there was still another 30 minutes left in the never-before-seen nail-biter conclusion of the "Star Wars" epic. Declan was ready to go — NOW. But wait! Didn’t he want to stick around to see all the cool spaceships? Thankfully I was able to assure him it was only make-believe and that, even without knowing how the whole thing would wrap up, I had full confidence it would end with Palpatine losing and the good guys winning.
That wasn’t even a year ago. It's hard to believe, for so many reasons, what a difference a year (and a global pandemic) can make when it comes to our kids' development.
Of course, it turns out the zombies he’s currently talking about are the goofy cartoon guys he battles in the "Roblox Zombie Attack" video game. They look like pixelated balloon animals with poorly drawn-on teeth. In other words, just the kind of scary for the boy who begged for Brian Williams to save him from the Hulk and nearly vacated a theatre to escape a zombie Emperor.
But hey, it's a start, right? For now, I guess I’ll have to put a pin in those plans for a mother/son “Night of the Living Dead” watch party.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
