Our son, who scares easily, is entering a new (and weird) phase — zombies

Our son is going through a new phase.

We've been here before. After all, there have been many phases over the years — dinosaurs, space, trains and more.

We weathered the obligatory Pixar "Cars' movie chapter. There was even an ocean phase. I can’t tell you how many times we watched Disneynature’s "Oceans" when Declan was 2 years old. I can still hear Pierce Brosnan’s smooth voice narrating the turtle hatchlings' doomed march to the surf and my reassurances to little Declan that the swooping seagulls were merely giving the little guys a ride.

Declan, who is now 10, embraced all of these with unflagging interest.

One phase we skipped, though, was the superhero craze.

When Declan was about 4 years old, we watched "The Avengers." It seemed every kid I knew was absolutely mad for all the characters, and I thought this might be a way to get us out of the "Cars" craze we seemed to have stalled in.

Things were going along nicely until meek scientist Bruce Banner lost his cool and started transforming into his green alter-ego, The Hulk. At that point, Declan demanded we shut the movie off and turn it to something less scary — i.e. "NBC Nightly News" with then-anchor Brian Williams. I kid you not.