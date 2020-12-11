Paint and fingerprints make for unique keepsake Christmas ornaments

Create a simple keepsake ornament with a little paint and your kids’ fingerprints. The example we saw used a white glass ornament, but for safety with small hands, we painted a paper mâché ball white.

Fingerprint ornament

Supplies:

• Plain round ornament (plastic, ceramic or paper mâché)

• Paint in bright colors

• Black marker

Directions:

1. If using paper mâché ornament, paint white and let dry.

2. Have your child dip a finger in bright colored paint and “stamp” their fingerprint around the bulb. (Depending on your child’s age, a little guidance may be necessary.)

3. Let paint dry.

4. Use black marker to draw a tiny square at the top of each fingerprint to create the look of a holiday light bulb.

5. Connect all of the lights with a black line. Get creative with a few loops.

6. Optional: Add the year and/or child’s name with the marker. Can’t find a round ornament? Look for other shapes like the Christmas tree above.