Pandemic gives dad and son time to launch a 'Chirpy' daily comic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Jeff Koterba isn’t drawing editorial cartoons, he’s collaborating with adult son Josh on the antics of Cat, Dog and Turtle.

The critters are the stars of the Koterbas’ feel-good comic strip, “Chirpy.” It debuted online in April, inspired by COVID-19 and self-isolation.

It’s an extremely socially distanced collaboration, too, with Jeff living in Omaha and Josh living in Florida.

“Our goal is to bring humans joy each and every day,” Jeff says.

Good-natured and non-gendered, Cat, Dog and Turtle are the pets of The Humans — who influence the animals’ world, but are always out of frame.

The comic explores a wide variety of themes as the four-legged creatures ponder their existence and differences, the true nature of animals and why pets do what they do — all the while realizing at the end of the day, maybe they’re not so different after all.

“When we wound up socially distanced, 1,200 miles apart, we found ourselves looking for smiles on social media and an outlet for our built-up creative energy,” Jeff says. “We decided to do something we’ve both wanted to do since we were kids — a generation apart.”