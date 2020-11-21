My last child will start kindergarten next year. It seems crazy that we’ve reached the milestone where I’ll no longer have kids home with me during the day.

I’ve begun the process — without luck — of trying to figure out what I want to do with my time beginning next year. On my journey to figure that out, I’ve realized that the coronavirus pandemic has robbed me and my youngest of doing so many things together — time we will never get back.

My daughter’s last year before starting school was filled with vacations, children’s museums, visits to the zoo, going to the park, playing with her great-grandparents and constant playdates. My son has one friend we are still seeing who he plays with one afternoon a week, but besides that and going on walks when it’s nice out, he’s largely spending his time at home. We can’t see his great-grandparents, as they are high-risk. The Omaha Children’s Museum is out of the question for us, as we are prioritizing staying in school over other fun, indoor activities.