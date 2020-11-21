My last child will start kindergarten next year. It seems crazy that we’ve reached the milestone where I’ll no longer have kids home with me during the day.
I’ve begun the process — without luck — of trying to figure out what I want to do with my time beginning next year. On my journey to figure that out, I’ve realized that the coronavirus pandemic has robbed me and my youngest of doing so many things together — time we will never get back.
My daughter’s last year before starting school was filled with vacations, children’s museums, visits to the zoo, going to the park, playing with her great-grandparents and constant playdates. My son has one friend we are still seeing who he plays with one afternoon a week, but besides that and going on walks when it’s nice out, he’s largely spending his time at home. We can’t see his great-grandparents, as they are high-risk. The Omaha Children’s Museum is out of the question for us, as we are prioritizing staying in school over other fun, indoor activities.
He misses going to the grocery store and I’ve found myself saying, “When the germs are gone, we will go again.” But honestly, he may not. He will get busy with school and activities, and I’ll be trying to get all the errands done while they are at school. Our times where we get to walk hand in hand into the store on a not-so-busy Wednesday afternoon are numbered — if not gone. I love running errands with him, and he loves being my helper. He can organize cans like you wouldn’t believe after we get home from the store! And while all of this was bound to go away starting next year, I missed the last few months of it.
This year is not what I hoped it to be for so many reasons, but we are trying to make the best of it just like with everything else. After all, these are not really problems at all in the grand scheme of things. We are happy, healthy (so far!) and hoping for a solution sooner rather than later.
For now, we play a lot of games, a lot of trains and go for a lot of walks. He doesn’t know any different, and I hope I look back at this year as the year he and I organized, talked, laughed and played. Maybe — just maybe — those things will teach him even more than seeing and doing things outside our home. If nothing else, he’s learned that independent play is still fun, and he’s also learned patience and how to avoid boredom — skills I’m still working on 30 years later!
Preschool moms: What activities are you doing with your kids during COVID to keep you guys happy and sane?
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!