Pandemic parenting: How local parents are handling near-constant school and daycare closures

"Too much cleaning, washing and disinfecting everything," she said. "And worrying about my daycare families. I worry so much about the kids."

Navarrette said she has considered retiring from daycare altogether because of the pandemic.

"Each time I had to close, I'd say, 'This is it. I'm done. It's not worth getting sick or dying over. Especially my mom,'" she said. "But then I'd have these two or three parents beg me not to close. They'd say, 'Please wait until my kids are in school.' What could I do? This has been hard for sure but I'm trying to keep my daycare safe."

She said most of her parents are understanding about the closures, though she has dealt with the occasional unhappy parent.

"That was upsetting for me," she said. "It's not like I wanted to close. I lost money every time I closed."

Navarrette added she never charged parents when she had to shut down.

"At least four of the times I had to shut down, I got money from the state," she said. "I knew a lot of my parents had to find and pay another daycare so I know it was hard for them, too."