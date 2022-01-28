Pandemic parenting: How local parents are handling near-constant school and daycare closures

Receiving a call about daycare or school closure has become commonplace for parents today because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some say the omicron variant has made it worse.
Many parents have found themselves scrambling last-minute to find help with kids who are suddenly home. Oftentimes, no help is found.
Two weeks ago, Zach and Rachel Stanko of Omaha received a call from their daycare letting them know there had been a COVID exposure in their 5-month-old daughter’s infant classroom, and that it would be closed for the next nine days.
It was a first for the new parents.
The couple, who work from home, were able to juggle their jobs and take care of Sadie.
“When she was napping, we'd power through some work and when she was up, we'd kind of take turns with her,” Rachel said. “It was a lot of back and forth — work, work, baby, baby, rinse and repeat.”
Rachel said she would set up Sadie’s activity mat and toys behind her desk while she worked.
Overall, the couple feel they handled it well despite not having outside help, Rachel said.
“By the final two days, I was feeling stressed, but I tried to maintain some perspective on the situation,” she said. “She's a great baby, and my husband helps so much. It wasn't ideal and, sure, I didn't shower for three days, but we did fine.”
Omahans Cole and Erika Buffington are no strangers to the daycare closure call either. They’ve received four of them so far, with the most recent happening just this month. Their 2-year-old son attended daycare only seven days in January and now won’t be able to go back until February.
Their first quarantine from daycare lasted 21 days. This last time, it was for 10 days. Like the Stankos, only their son’s classroom at daycare was closed.
“Only the children that were in his room the day of the exposure had to stay home for the 10 days,” Erika said. “Teachers did not have to quarantine.”
Nebraska added 29,141 new cases for the week ending Jan. 20, up from 27,987 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Locally, Douglas County, the state’s most populous, reported 8,371 cases for the week ending Jan. 22, down a little more than 1,100 from the preceding week.
Erika said it’s “very hard to work at home with a toddler,” but that they came up with a system that helped make it less stressful. Together, the couple alternated who stayed home with their son.
One thing that helped, both couples noted, is how flexible and understanding their jobs were to their situations.
“They all understood and knew we were still getting our work done,” said Rachel, who is a copywriter in the communications and marketing office at Creighton University. “And she made for a cute distraction on my Zoom calls.”
As the pandemic has worn on, Erika said she’s torn on feeling like she’s becoming accustomed to these types of disruptions.
“The late evening calls we receive to tell us our child can't come to daycare the next day and for the next two weeks makes it very stressful,” she said.
However, since their son has had to be out of daycare more than once because of an exposure, the couple now has a plan in place and know how they’ll handle it.
“It doesn't make the situation any easier, but more bearable,” Erika said.
Lydia Navarrette, who runs an in-home daycare called Special Angels south of downtown Omaha, has had to close down seven times since the start of the pandemic. Each time is tough, she said, but the first two times were "awful."
"I didn't even know where to start, and I was trying to watch my mom at the same time, making sure she didn't get sick," Navarrette said of her mother, who is 91.
She feels like a pro now, even though she still hates when it happens.
"Too much cleaning, washing and disinfecting everything," she said. "And worrying about my daycare families. I worry so much about the kids."
Navarrette said she has considered retiring from daycare altogether because of the pandemic.
"Each time I had to close, I'd say, 'This is it. I'm done. It's not worth getting sick or dying over. Especially my mom,'" she said. "But then I'd have these two or three parents beg me not to close. They'd say, 'Please wait until my kids are in school.' What could I do? This has been hard for sure but I'm trying to keep my daycare safe."
She said most of her parents are understanding about the closures, though she has dealt with the occasional unhappy parent.
"That was upsetting for me," she said. "It's not like I wanted to close. I lost money every time I closed."
Navarrette added she never charged parents when she had to shut down.
"At least four of the times I had to shut down, I got money from the state," she said. "I knew a lot of my parents had to find and pay another daycare so I know it was hard for them, too."
Other daycares have continued to charge parents despite being closed, though some cut rates in half. The Stankos continued to pay even when their daughter didn't attend daycare.
Still, the parents say they are “continually thankful” for their children’s daycares and their hard work during these tough times.
“As past workers in education and childcare settings, we are empathetic and supportive of our son's daycare while they navigate through these times,” Erika said.
Rachel said their work means so much to parents today.
“I know they just want what's best for the kids,” she said. “It's a challenging balance of safety and patience, trying to create some ‘normal.’”
Erika said they've tried to take the challenges presented to them and turn them into positives. Even though it's hard and frustrating working from home with a toddler who needs lots of attention and help, Erika said it's "a joy to be with him."
"The time we get with him (in quarantine) is additional time we get to physically be with him," she said. "Receiving those additional hugs and kisses, and being able to watch him grow, is how we take those challenges and turn them into positives. We are continually telling and showing him how important he is to us and how much we love him."
Rachel, who has only known parenthood during a pandemic, said it has been, at times, lonely and isolating.
“We try our best to be safe and stay connected with family and friends and to create happy experiences for our daughter,” she said. “I do worry how all this could affect her, but I'm blessed to be a parent — no matter what time in history.”
For parents out there dealing with similar situations, the moms had some advice — including taking things one day at a time and taking lots of deep breaths.
"We, as parents, will get through these hard times. Don't be afraid to reach out to friends and family for help," Erika said. "Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. It is OK to take a mental day off to recover and reboot so you can continue being the best parent for your children."
Rachel noted that some of the best advice she's ever received about parenting is simple: Give yourself grace.
"Ease up on yourself, we’re all doing the best we can."