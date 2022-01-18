Parallel play is an important life skill for kids

When he’s especially stubborn, and none of those ideas sound good to him, I tell him I’ll give him a few minutes to think about it and he can come find me when he’s ready. More often than not, he’ll start doing one of our suggestions on his own after I leave.

While I do think it’s important for kids to be bored and figure it out on their own, sometimes kids in that younger age group just need a little bit of help. When there are so many choices (and you’re already in a bad mood), picking something can be hard.

Let him hang out with us.

Sometimes a change of scenery is good for kids. If they mainly play with toys in their room, it can be fun to bring them out into the living room.

Depending on what Elliott wants to do, I will encourage him to bring his activity out to wherever I am. That way he can sit and play and still be able to talk to me if he needs. He feels less alone than being in the room with his brother, who often gets so engrossed in his books that he completely ignores Elliott.

Start small. Praise often.