Parenthood is scary, but it’s worth it

Parenting is awe-inspiring, gratifying and life changing.
It is also terrifying.
When I was first handed my tiny, helpless bundle of joy in the hospital, keeping her safe, happy and healthy seemed frightening and impossible.
It seems even more frightening and impossible now that my daughter is almost a toddler and her only goal in life seems to be finding new ways to hurt herself.
Case in point: Her new hobby is falling. So naturally, my new hobbies are following her around, catching her and childproofing every square inch of our home.
OK, so technically my daughter’s new hobby isn’t falling. Her new hobbies are attempting to stand, walk, cruise, crawl and do all the things toddlers do that inevitably lead to a lot of falling for them and a lot of anxiety for their parents.
I understand that the falling — as scary as it is — is a good thing. It means that my daughter is growing and learning. It also means that she is healthy and strong enough to push her body and mind to new limits and develop new skills. This is amazing and it is not something I take for granted.
That said, it still scares the daylights out of me.
My daughter is always finding new ways to scare me.
She scared me when she unexpectedly came into the world five weeks early and less than five pounds. She scared me during her first days in the neonatal intensive care unit when she was covered in tubes and wires. She scared me when we brought her home from the hospital and her cries seemed impossibly loud for her size.
She scares me now as she becomes her own little person who wants to explore.
She’s going to keep finding new ways to scare me and that’s OK.
As someone who has struggled with anxiety for as long as I can remember, I was worried about having a kid. I didn’t think I could handle the anxiety that comes along with being a parent and being responsible for another person’s well-being. I thought that the worry would be too consuming.
It turns out that I was right to believe I would be worried. But I was wrong to believe I couldn’t handle it.
Bear with me here, because I’m about to make an analogy.
You’ve heard about the Hulk, right? That big green guy from the comic books and the Marvel movies? Basically, long story short, Dr. Bruce Banner did some experiments, they went wrong, he got exposed to some crazy energy source and afterwards whenever he gets angry, he turns into this giant, green monster called the Hulk.
Eventually, in the Marvel movie, "The Avengers," Bruce learns how to somewhat control the Hulk — turning into the giant, green monster at will. When he is asked how he learned to do this, Bruce says that his secret is that he is always angry.
Parenting is a lot like that — but with fear.
The trick to dealing with the anxiety is you’re simply always anxious. You are always scared so you learn to live with it. You adapt. You purchase baby locks and padded mats. You catch your child when they fall.
You’re anxious, but you just keep going. You just keep parenting.
Because yes, having a kid is terrifying. But it is also completely worth it.
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.