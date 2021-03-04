Parenthood is scary, but it’s worth it

She scared me when she unexpectedly came into the world five weeks early and less than five pounds. She scared me during her first days in the neonatal intensive care unit when she was covered in tubes and wires. She scared me when we brought her home from the hospital and her cries seemed impossibly loud for her size.

She scares me now as she becomes her own little person who wants to explore.

She’s going to keep finding new ways to scare me and that’s OK.

As someone who has struggled with anxiety for as long as I can remember, I was worried about having a kid. I didn’t think I could handle the anxiety that comes along with being a parent and being responsible for another person’s well-being. I thought that the worry would be too consuming.

It turns out that I was right to believe I would be worried. But I was wrong to believe I couldn’t handle it.

Bear with me here, because I’m about to make an analogy.

You’ve heard about the Hulk, right? That big green guy from the comic books and the Marvel movies? Basically, long story short, Dr. Bruce Banner did some experiments, they went wrong, he got exposed to some crazy energy source and afterwards whenever he gets angry, he turns into this giant, green monster called the Hulk.