Parenting is hard right now; it’s OK if you’re struggling

I’ve started and stopped writing this blog at least five times. I’ve typed and deleted hundreds of words. I’ve tried to write amusing things, trivial things, cute things.

But they didn’t seem right and I couldn’t finish them. Because I’m so tired, you guys.

I’m the kind of tired sleep doesn’t fix. I’m exhausted — physically, emotionally, mentally...all of it. I’m always about five minutes or one more piece of bad new away from falling down on the ground wherever I am, curling into the fetal position and crying.

Because this — right here and now — is hard.

I knew parenting would be hard, but I was prepared for it. I was expecting the long nights, the diapers and the crying – both my daughter's and mine. I’d read the books. I’d done the research. I’d purchased all the necessary equipment. I was ready as any new parent can be.

But I wasn’t ready to become a parent in a pandemic. That wasn’t part of the deal; I hadn’t signed up for that part. None of us had.

Parenting is hard any day, in any time, but this is next level hard.