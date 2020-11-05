Parents: 7 tips and resources to help children who are bullied

2. Encourage your child to share difficult experiences with you. Parents want so badly to connect with their child or help with their pain that they often do the opposite. Victimized youth typically report frustration after seeking help from adults due to hearing strategies they have already tried or feeling invalidated when adults compare their own bullying experiences to those of their children. When in doubt, be present with your child. Listen to their experiences without immediately offering solutions. Ask them about what they have tried and how you can help. Some may want ideas or even for their parents to help advocate with school officials. Parents who are able to listen, validate and help their children problem-solve will likely have much more success than simply telling them what to do.