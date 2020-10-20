Parents: Being an emotional anchor for kids is hard, but keep at it

Carrying all the current worries and concerns, plus how each of these situations will affect the futures for each child is a heavy task. And when I look ahead at the teen years, freedom and responsibility we haven’t even reached yet, I know I can’t sustain the emotional well-being, social aptitude and perfect behavior for them forever. Or for even the next 10 minutes.

They’re going to have to figure out their own problems sooner rather than later.

What I can do is stay emotionally connected with them through their struggles and support, guide and discipline as needed and give them a safe space to share and work through all the world is going to throw at them. It’s still a tiring effort, especially since there are five of them. But it’s a worthwhile endeavor, too.

They will always need their mom to encourage and comfort them. I hope they will always need me to help them process the various problems in their lives as well. Walking alongside these beautiful babes of mine through the ups and downs of life is a beautiful gift. And that’s what’s important to remember! These kids are gifts, too, living inside our very broken world. Instead of letting the problems pile up and weigh me down, I’m going to shift my perspective and rest in the truth that these five fantastic humans trust and need me to work through the hard stuff in their lives.

If you’re a parent who has felt a similar weight, I just want to encourage you to keep at it. This is worthy, wonderful work that will pay off huge when our sweet babies leave our homes for the harsh real world. Don’t be discouraged or dissuaded. Your effort means everything to these precious kiddos. Keep up the good work!