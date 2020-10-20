Parents: Being an emotional anchor for kids is hard, but keep at it

I overheard my husband scolding our two middle boys, Stryker and Solo, at the end of a very long day and my spirit immediately deflated.
I had just finished encouraging my oldest daughter, Stella, because she was worried about returning to in-person learning at a brand new school. My other daughter, Scarlett, had gotten in trouble not an hour before and I’d spent a while working through some deeper issues with her. It seemed the rest of my day had been spent swooping in to keep my 3-year-old, Saxon, out of mischief. And now Stryker and Solo were in trouble, too.
What else could go wrong?
I stayed out of the way as Zach dealt with the boys. I couldn’t muster up enough energy to tackle one more hard thing. Zach did a great job and the issue turned out to be nothing serious, but it shed light on something I had been struggling with lately.
With five active and social kids, it seems like we’re always dealing with something big. At any given time, someone needs a different but constant, focused attention because of a big life struggle, sickness, disciplinary issue or phase they’re going through.
As the mom, the emotional weight of dealing with external and internal issues for five little people gets exhausting quickly. I so easily want to ignore the lesser problems because I feel like I’m continually struggling through giant, life-altering issues with each of them.
Carrying all the current worries and concerns, plus how each of these situations will affect the futures for each child is a heavy task. And when I look ahead at the teen years, freedom and responsibility we haven’t even reached yet, I know I can’t sustain the emotional well-being, social aptitude and perfect behavior for them forever. Or for even the next 10 minutes.
They’re going to have to figure out their own problems sooner rather than later.
What I can do is stay emotionally connected with them through their struggles and support, guide and discipline as needed and give them a safe space to share and work through all the world is going to throw at them. It’s still a tiring effort, especially since there are five of them. But it’s a worthwhile endeavor, too.
They will always need their mom to encourage and comfort them. I hope they will always need me to help them process the various problems in their lives as well. Walking alongside these beautiful babes of mine through the ups and downs of life is a beautiful gift. And that’s what’s important to remember! These kids are gifts, too, living inside our very broken world. Instead of letting the problems pile up and weigh me down, I’m going to shift my perspective and rest in the truth that these five fantastic humans trust and need me to work through the hard stuff in their lives.
If you’re a parent who has felt a similar weight, I just want to encourage you to keep at it. This is worthy, wonderful work that will pay off huge when our sweet babies leave our homes for the harsh real world. Don’t be discouraged or dissuaded. Your effort means everything to these precious kiddos. Keep up the good work!
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
