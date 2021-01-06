Parents, here are 9 warning signs of hypothermia in children

3. Offer a warm beverage if the person is able to drink.

4. Share body heat by using skin-to-skin contact by lying next to the child.

5. Cover yourself and the child with a warm blanket.

6. If your child begins shaking violently or becomes confused, call 9-1-1.

7. If breathing becomes very shallow or non-existent, begin CPR.

WINTER PLAY SAFE TIPS

Parents should monitor outdoor play during the winter months. Making snow angels, snowmen and sledding are fun family activities.

The best way to protect your child from hypothermia and other cold injuries is to prevent them from ever happening. Just remember to keep it safe by following these winter safety tips:

· Stay covered by wearing a hat.

· Keep dry by wearing waterproof gloves and boots.

· Play smart and come inside every 30-60 minutes to warm up.

· Wear layers to help stay comfortable during play.