Parents: Never stop showing your kids the importance of being a lifelong learner

Six years ago, I went back to school...again. Getting a PhD wasn’t something I had planned when I mapped out my career path, but my love of learning and thirst for knowledge has always been a constant.
One of the biggest struggles I’ve faced in this long journey towards my doctorate is that thing most of us have faced at one time or another: mom guilt.
Getting a degree at any level while working full time and raising a child can be done, but it’s not without its heartache. Taking two in-person night classes a week for two years meant a lot of nights without family dinners and tucking my toddler into bed. There were a lot of bedtime stories read by babysitters, and too many cuddles and kisses missed.
Now, as I finally start to see the light at the end of the terminal degree tunnel, my daughter also has homework assignments to complete in the evening. She has books to read, stories to write to write and math problems to solve. My daughter doesn’t remember the nights when I was in class, but she does remember something else. She remembers that her mom is always a learner.
When she was 5, I had a class in Lincoln. My husband was out of town and the sitter had to cancel at the last minute for illness. I let my professor know and he told me I could bring her to class. My kindergartner sat quietly with an iPad and headphones during my qualitative reasoning course thanks to a kind, understanding professor. (This same professor also told me to leave early on Halloween to take her trick or treating one year.)
Even though she was focused on her silly YouTube videos, at that moment, my little learner got a glimpse into what it meant to be a lifelong student.
Even when I finish up my studies, I’ll always be reading, learning and researching. It’s part of being a teacher and a researcher, yes, but it’s also part of instilling a love of learning in my child. I believe that every parent should show their child that we always have room to learn and grow.
If you want to go back to school and get your degree (whether it’s the first or fourth), go for it! However, being a lifelong learner doesn’t mean you have to take out another student loan or commit to college. Pick up a new hobby. Learn an instrument. Decorate a cake with fondant. Write the novel that’s been simmering in your brain. Paint a portrait. Fix your own car.
Just keep learning.
For me, the joy of parenting and teaching is helping my children (all of them) find their purpose and reason to matter. That starts with learning and exploring something you’re passionate about. It’s not just the story problems they bring home for homework.
Model learning something new every day. Show your kids that lifelong learning is truly lifelong.
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.
