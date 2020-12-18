Parents: Never stop showing your kids the importance of being a lifelong learner

Six years ago, I went back to school...again. Getting a PhD wasn’t something I had planned when I mapped out my career path, but my love of learning and thirst for knowledge has always been a constant.

One of the biggest struggles I’ve faced in this long journey towards my doctorate is that thing most of us have faced at one time or another: mom guilt.

Getting a degree at any level while working full time and raising a child can be done, but it’s not without its heartache. Taking two in-person night classes a week for two years meant a lot of nights without family dinners and tucking my toddler into bed. There were a lot of bedtime stories read by babysitters, and too many cuddles and kisses missed.

Now, as I finally start to see the light at the end of the terminal degree tunnel, my daughter also has homework assignments to complete in the evening. She has books to read, stories to write to write and math problems to solve. My daughter doesn’t remember the nights when I was in class, but she does remember something else. She remembers that her mom is always a learner.