Parents of kids with special needs say virtual learning won't work for their children

Staci Slater wants everyone to know that her son, Vinny White, is wonderful.
“He is the cutest kid in the entire world. I just have to say that.”
Vinny has special needs. The 12-year-old was born with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, which causes cognitive and developmental delays. His condition is considered severe to moderate.
Five-year-old Vinnie Shields also has special needs. He has cerebral palsy and is visually impaired after suffering a brain injury at birth.
Both are enrolled at J.P. Lord School, which educates kids with complex needs. Vinny White has been going there for several years. Vinnie Shields just got accepted, so he and mom Liz moved from Lincoln to Omaha.
“It’s state of the art. The sensory curriculum, all kinds of therapy every day, art and music and water therapy, a sensory gym,” Liz Shields said. “His school is one of very few places, probably even nationally, that is equipped for his educational and medical needs both. It’s just perfect for kids like him.”
Neither child has access to those programs since the Omaha Public Schools has gone to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. And that drives both moms crazy.
“My mind is blown,” Shields said of the fact that the teachers are there working but the pupils who so desperately need the help cannot be in the building.
The last-minute decision to keep OPS children at home has also thrown both moms’ lives into disarray as they try to find options for their sons’ care while they can’t be in school.
Slater, a single mom of four boys, was so desperate to find specialized care for Vinny, she sent out an SOS on Facebook.
“I don’t have funding and money to pay someone $10 to $15 an hour to watch my kid,” she said.
Six people reached out to her, and Slater has narrowed the list to two women. But both need to be approved by the state so she can receive a waiver to help pay their wages. That takes time, so meanwhile Vinny’s dad and stepmom, James and Julie White, are watching the youngster. Otherwise, they split his care 50-50.
Shields, who is going to graduate school, said it takes a special person to care for children like her son. They need to do tube feeding and hand out medication and understand nonverbal communication.
“It’s like nursing duties,” she said. “We haven’t found the right fit.”
They aren’t alone in searching for assistance.
Pat Davis, who runs M.O.R.E. Minority Outreach Resource Education, has heard similar concerns from her clients.
Many agencies that provide help for families with special needs children have been shorthanded. That could change now that unemployment isn’t providing an extra $600 a week, she said.
She is the legal guardian of her grandson, who requires 24/7 care.
“He had the hours (from the state) for someone to come in and help me,” she said. “It’s been hard to get.”
Shields has faced so many roadblocks in getting insurance help and the right care since her son’s birth that it’s a familiar fight to try to get Vinnie back to his school. Class sizes are so small she thinks the chances of spreading the virus would be lower.
It’s frustrating for her to learn of other school districts that are allowing special needs students to stay in class. Some parents are filing class-action lawsuits to try to make it happen. Shields has been circulating a petition that she hopes to deliver to OPS with 1,000 signatures.
“It’s about spreading awareness,” she said.
OPS officials declined to be interviewed for this story. But Kara Saldierna, OPS director of special education, said at a recent school board meeting that the district was committed to providing high-quality services to students.
“Our most vulnerable students need us the most, and we absolutely have to do all that we can to return to school in-person as quickly as possible,“ Saldierna said.
She said students in all special education programs will receive a full day of learning with their classroom teachers and all services on students’ individualized education programs will be provided.
Slater said her son’s teacher has been great, and has sent them several packets for Vinny’s schooling. But that promised iPad for every OPS student hasn’t yet arrived.
She’s not sure how someone like Vinny, who is just learning how to eat on his own, and others who need help with so many everyday functions, can be expected to learn on an iPad.
He needs that face-to-face stimulation, she says.
“There is no way we can do virtual learning,” she said. “He would take that iPad and throw it across the room.”
It’s already proved frustrating for Vinnie Shields, who has a cortical visual impairment and can only see lights. He wants to be with the people and touch what they were doing and interact with their environment.
His mom had to turn it off, saying the whole idea was ridiculous for someone in her son’s situation.
Slater said that while her son isn’t being hurt by being at home, it has stalled his progress.
The two moms realize other parents probably feel the same, but it’s different with a special needs child and the care that is required.
“I’m not going to pretend it’s easy,” Shields said. “It’s terrible. They teach you unconditional love. They are a blessing, but they are exhausting, and we need help managing their care. That is where the school comes in.”
World-Herald staff writer Emily Nitcher contributed to this report.
The faces of the mask effort
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.