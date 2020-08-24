Parents of kids with special needs say virtual learning won't work for their children

“My mind is blown,” Shields said of the fact that the teachers are there working but the pupils who so desperately need the help cannot be in the building.

The last-minute decision to keep OPS children at home has also thrown both moms’ lives into disarray as they try to find options for their sons’ care while they can’t be in school.

Slater, a single mom of four boys, was so desperate to find specialized care for Vinny, she sent out an SOS on Facebook.

“I don’t have funding and money to pay someone $10 to $15 an hour to watch my kid,” she said.

Six people reached out to her, and Slater has narrowed the list to two women. But both need to be approved by the state so she can receive a waiver to help pay their wages. That takes time, so meanwhile Vinny’s dad and stepmom, James and Julie White, are watching the youngster. Otherwise, they split his care 50-50.

Shields, who is going to graduate school, said it takes a special person to care for children like her son. They need to do tube feeding and hand out medication and understand nonverbal communication.

“It’s like nursing duties,” she said. “We haven’t found the right fit.”