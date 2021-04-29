 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parents: You can’t do everything, so what are you going to let go of?
0 comments

Parents: You can’t do everything, so what are you going to let go of?

  • 0
Busy mom teaser
PEXELS.COM

This past weekend, while our kids were at their other parents' homes, I spent most of Saturday cleaning. I vacuumed floors, scrubbed bathrooms, did a zillion loads of laundry and tried to snuff out dust bunnies that were lurking around every corner.

This is a fairly common occurrence for me on the weekends. I don't know about you, but as a doer and achiever, I often find myself taking on a lot at home in addition to my other responsibilities. I tend to forget there are only 24 hours in the day, and I take pride in taking care of things myself.

So Saturday and Sunday usually pass in a whirlwind of household chores, and I’m left feeling like I don’t know where the time went. Sometimes this leaves me feeling disappointed that I didn't prioritize the opportunity to spend time with family or friends, or just relax. I've even been known to frustratingly utter the words, "Why do I have to do everything?" even though my husband and kids offer help on a regular basis.

Jessica Janssen Wolford

Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “

A Step in the Right Direction

.” You can also follow her on Twitter @jessljwolford.

But for some reason, this particular weekend was different.

As I scrubbed my house, I remembered a conversation I had with a friend about taking on too much. As we talked, I told her about the stress I was feeling at the time. I mentioned that maybe I needed to take up yoga or meditate more to help myself.

All were good ideas, but with a sweet chuckle, she offered some sage advice. Maybe, instead of putting more pressure on myself, I could let something go. In that moment, it was like she was giving me permission to take something off my plate, and a light bulb clicked on for me. 

While I am content to clean and pick things up — especially last weekend with the windows open and my playlist blasting music — I need to learn to give myself permission to let something go. Instead of my cranky and untrue mantra of “ Why do I have to do everything?” I need to start to think differently. I need to ask myself, "What could I do if I stopped trying to do everything?"

Maybe instead of meeting Sunday night with a pang of regret, I could prioritize spending more quality time with my family, make plans to see my friends or even squeeze in a quick game of tennis. By choosing to take something off my plate, I would be opening up time to do more of what I love, and enter a new week refreshed and energized.

As parents, we shoulder a lot. This mantra of "doing it all" is not only unrealistic, but it’s not particularly healthy. We can't do everything. So I invite you to ask yourself, "What can I let go of?" Give yourself permission to find something to take off your plate.

For some, it might be having the neighbor kid mow the yard once a month. Maybe you're out of ideas for dinner by the end of the week and Sunday is declared "cereal day." For me, it means finding someone to help clean once a month.

Whatever it is for you, just like my friend did for me, I invite you to let something go.

***

Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Oyster farming — From boat to plate

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

No one told you how weird your mid-30s would be
Momaha

No one told you how weird your mid-30s would be

  • Updated

"I find myself smack dab in the middle of my 30s, reflecting on what's behind and what's to come, just shrugging my shoulders. Being in your mid-30s is just plain odd, and no one warned me about this."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert