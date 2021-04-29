Parents: You can’t do everything, so what are you going to let go of?

This past weekend, while our kids were at their other parents' homes, I spent most of Saturday cleaning. I vacuumed floors, scrubbed bathrooms, did a zillion loads of laundry and tried to snuff out dust bunnies that were lurking around every corner.

This is a fairly common occurrence for me on the weekends. I don't know about you, but as a doer and achiever, I often find myself taking on a lot at home in addition to my other responsibilities. I tend to forget there are only 24 hours in the day, and I take pride in taking care of things myself.

So Saturday and Sunday usually pass in a whirlwind of household chores, and I’m left feeling like I don’t know where the time went. Sometimes this leaves me feeling disappointed that I didn't prioritize the opportunity to spend time with family or friends, or just relax. I've even been known to frustratingly utter the words, "Why do I have to do everything?" even though my husband and kids offer help on a regular basis.

But for some reason, this particular weekend was different.

As I scrubbed my house, I remembered a conversation I had with a friend about taking on too much. As we talked, I told her about the stress I was feeling at the time. I mentioned that maybe I needed to take up yoga or meditate more to help myself.