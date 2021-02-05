Patience, family, fun: What these Omaha parents learned during the pandemic

Despite all the bad 2020 brought, a lot of Omaha area parents say they've found some silver linings during the pandemic, thanks to their kids.
Here are some things kids taught parents in the last year.
“A lot of the perceived things they're missing out on were based on my expectations of what I'm missing out on. My 1-year-old didn’t care that he didn’t have a big elaborate themed birthday party with extended family. He loved eating cake with his parents and siblings and splashing in the bathtub all day. My 3-year-old didn’t care that she couldn’t go to the children’s museum. She loved spending afternoons playing in her kiddie pool and having popsicles.” — Chelsea McNew, Omaha.
"My little ones taught me that its okay to let that inner kid back out more often! Being cooped up was gonna either make or break us. We decided to have as much fun as we could." — Melinda A. Rehard, Omaha.
"I learned that all kids really need is time. Time to play and be themselves without the pressures society puts on them. I saw my kids be creative and silly and inventive in ways their peers maybe wouldn’t have accepted, but it was beautiful. They were genuinely happy with who they were. And it has given me courage to embrace the eccentricities that make me who I actually am." — Stephanie Songster, Omaha.
“My kids (5 and 7) showed me that they are so much more amenable to changes in routine and life than many adults. An example is mask-wearing. Once it was explained that they would need to wear a mask every day to go to school, they did so without a complaint because they knew that was what it would take to stay healthy but still be able to be around their friends every day. They were faced with a change in routine and once the reasoning was explained, they accepted it and moved on with life.” — Sarah Michael AlSalim, Omaha.
“Patience!!!! Lots of time together, so we all had to learn how to be more patient with each other." — Amy Krecklow, Omaha.
“I have learned a lot about technology because of doing remote learning ... And patience!” — Tera Nicole, Millard.
“That I am a horrible teacher!” — Cheri Apetz Rychly, Bennington.
“We have 12 kids that were home during the pandemic. They taught me to always see the positive in every situation, and to have fun again. They made the best of the situations — even being creative. But I think the thing I learned the most is never to take a day for granted. 2020 brought obstacles to so many but our kids bounced with it and were resilient. They were much stronger than we were as adults. But let’s not lie; they taught us to appreciate teachers, chemistry, math techniques, and a whole new way to learn.” — Tara Campbell, Glenwood, Iowa.
"If my 4-year-old can wear a mask all day to go see her friends at school, so can I. I’m work-from-home, but do wear it when/if I go out.” — Amber Wilkins, Plattsmouth.
“My relationship with my daughter got better; we bonded so much this year. She is like my little sidekick now! But one thing I learned the most is to know my kids better. A lot of little things we miss in our daily routine because of work — like I never realized how good my son is in math; he surprised me! We miss out on so (many) things and don't even notice it! Even though it was a bad year, I am thankful we are alive and blessed my (employer) was very supportive!” — Alma Talavera, Omaha.
"My kids have taught me patience. They have taught me how to be resilient and how to have fun, even in the most stressful times. They taught me how to adapt, sometimes on a moment's notice, and to just enjoy each other’s company. My children love reading books and playing board games together.” — Becky Puett Bounds, Omaha
“My kids taught me to slow down to enjoy the simple things in life. I used to rush my son to eat breakfast, get dressed for school, and hurry into the car, so I could drop him off and then commute an hour to work. We moved from New Jersey to Omaha, where we could be around more family and I could work more remotely. Now, I wouldn’t trade our leisurely mornings for the world.” — Katey Shirley, Omaha.
"That less is more. We used to go somewhere every single day — children’s museum, zoo, romp 'n roll — and while all that is great, my kids were just as happy at home doing simple things like baking cookies, playing in the backyard or walking the dogs. Instead, we really focused on family time and tried things we wouldn’t have done otherwise. Like making a feather scavenger hunt at Thanksgiving or “egging” someone’s house at Easter by hiding eggs in their front yard. We also learned to be more flexible and adjust. Lots of plans even just within our bubble were canceled and my kids just rolled with the punches. We also talked a lot about why we were wearing masks and why we were social distancing. I hope that these lessons about doing things to protect other people and for the betterment of others will stick with them or at least plant the seeds of being better citizens of the world.” — Allison Kemp, Omaha.
“It’s OK to not do all the things! You don’t have to have the big birthday parties every year. The kids were just as happy with their immediate family. Sometimes less is more. Don’t worry about what other people are doing; just do what is right for your family.” — Teresa Masters, Omaha.
“I needed my kids as much as they needed me ... if not more. The power of their hug and smile changed my mood.” — Jessica Bentz, Bennington.
"They have taught me that I can do anything that I put my mind to! They are really resilient and will do anything they put their minds to! We have learned how to do many different things at once and learned a lot about taking turns!" — Kristi Homes Woodworth, La Vista.
"My 6 month old taught me how sometimes it's nice to have family around to help with the little things, but when they're unable to be here, how you also get to enjoy more of the little things when you take deep breaths and just be mindful of your time with the baby." — Lex Tan, Omaha.
"I used to think leaving my kids with a sitter or grandma was good for them. I told myself it built character, taught them something I could not, and made them self-sufficient. This year, my children taught me they can also use my strength and the feeling of family safety to break into new situations with ease and surprising independence." — Stephanie 'Schill' Pretz, Omaha.