Patience, family, fun: What these Omaha parents learned during the pandemic

"That less is more. We used to go somewhere every single day — children’s museum, zoo, romp 'n roll — and while all that is great, my kids were just as happy at home doing simple things like baking cookies, playing in the backyard or walking the dogs. Instead, we really focused on family time and tried things we wouldn’t have done otherwise. Like making a feather scavenger hunt at Thanksgiving or “egging” someone’s house at Easter by hiding eggs in their front yard. We also learned to be more flexible and adjust. Lots of plans even just within our bubble were canceled and my kids just rolled with the punches. We also talked a lot about why we were wearing masks and why we were social distancing. I hope that these lessons about doing things to protect other people and for the betterment of others will stick with them or at least plant the seeds of being better citizens of the world.” — Allison Kemp, Omaha.