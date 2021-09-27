 Skip to main content
Pear and apple salad is the perfect fall recipe
This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.

Autumn Pear and Apple Salad (serves 4)

Ingredients:

• 7 ounces mixed greens

• 1 pear, cored and thinly sliced

• 1 apple, cored and thinly sliced

• 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

• 1/3 cup dried cranberries

• 3 tablespoons slivered honey roasted almonds

• 4 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons water

• 1 tablespoon minced shallot

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Add the ingredients for the balsamic vinaigrette to a small jar. Close lid and shake well. Set aside.

2. Divide the mixed greens onto four plates.

3. Divide dried cranberries, almonds, bacon and feta cheese and put over the greens.

4. Core and thinly slice the apple and pear. Top all four plates with a quarter of each.

5. Serve the vinaigrette alongside the salad to keep the ingredients from becoming soggy and wilted.

Adapted from reciperunner.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

