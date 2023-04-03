Peeps playdough is a fun, multi-sensory experience and requires only three ingredients. And, best of all, it can be made in mere minutes.

The Peeps make a delicious edible playdough that tastes just like marshmallows. An added bonus, the colored sugar on the Peeps gives a pretty pastel color to the dough.

Because it's edible (and marshmallows) you may get kids of all ages wanting to play.

Peeps Playdough

5 chick Peeps

3 tablespoons corn starch or powdered sugar

2 teaspoons coconut oil

1. Add Peeps and coconut oil to a microwave-safe bowl.

2. Microwave for 30 seconds.

3. Remove and add corn starch or powdered sugar. (Both are completely edible, corn starch makes it a little less sweet.)

4. Use a spoon to begin mixing the ingredients. Once cooled a bit, knead with your hands for about 30 seconds, until all combined. If dough is still very sticky, add a little more corn starch or powdered sugar.

5. Give your child some cookie cutters, dough rollers or other play dough tools and let them play.

6. Dough will keep in zip-top bags with air removed for 3 days. If you leave creations out overnight they will harden.