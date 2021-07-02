Penny Parker, executive director of Completely KIDS, to retire after 30 years

In 2005, Parker launched the Weekend Food Program, which has provided children with more than 22,000 bags of food. Hot meals are also provided to children each day in the after-school programs. She also has worked to broaden the agency’s reach to include adult education, music and cooking classes and mental and behavioral health services.

But one accomplishment she’s extremely proud of is the Teen Employment Program because it started as an idea from a teen.

“We had a young man who had been in our program since kindergarten. When he was in high school, he actually sent me a text one Saturday morning and said, ‘You know, you don't really have a teen program right now, but could you figure out one for us?’” Parker said.

Parker took the request to staff members and asked, “How can we address the needs of teens in our community in a unique way?”

The Teen Employment Program launched in 2016 with the goal of preparing kids for the world of work or secondary education. During the program, high school juniors and seniors go through different workshops where they learn how to build skills along with their resume. They also get the opportunity to work in the after-school program, where many of them attended as children.

To date, 64 kids have gone through the program.