Penny Parker, executive director of Completely KIDS, to retire after 30 years

If Penny Parker could pick one word to summarize her time with Completely KIDS, it would be "grateful."
After 30 years, Parker, who is the executive director of the Omaha agency, is set to retire in December.
"Not everyone has the opportunity to love what they do. Working at Completely KIDS was not really a job but the opportunity to live my life's mission," Parker said. "I had the opportunity to see the difference we made in the lives of children and families, and to experience the wonderful generosity of our community through their volunteer or financial support."
When she started in 1991, the agency, whose roots go back a century, was known as Camp Fire Boys and Girls.
Today, Completely Kids serves more than 2,000 Omaha-area children, primarily between the ages of 4 and 14. The agency’s mission is to educate and empower kids and families to create a safe, healthy, successful and connected community. Much of that work takes place at 10 after-school program sites, three homeless shelters, the Ronald McDonald House and at their headquarters located at 2556 St. Mary’s Ave.
Parker’s list of accomplishments is lengthy.
She led Completely KIDS through rebranding and solid growth efforts, which include the $11.3 million headquarters expansion in 2018.
In 2005, Parker launched the Weekend Food Program, which has provided children with more than 22,000 bags of food. Hot meals are also provided to children each day in the after-school programs. She also has worked to broaden the agency’s reach to include adult education, music and cooking classes and mental and behavioral health services.
But one accomplishment she’s extremely proud of is the Teen Employment Program because it started as an idea from a teen.
“We had a young man who had been in our program since kindergarten. When he was in high school, he actually sent me a text one Saturday morning and said, ‘You know, you don't really have a teen program right now, but could you figure out one for us?’” Parker said.
Parker took the request to staff members and asked, “How can we address the needs of teens in our community in a unique way?”
The Teen Employment Program launched in 2016 with the goal of preparing kids for the world of work or secondary education. During the program, high school juniors and seniors go through different workshops where they learn how to build skills along with their resume. They also get the opportunity to work in the after-school program, where many of them attended as children.
To date, 64 kids have gone through the program.
“The first participants in the Teen Employment Program graduated from college this year, several with honors, to begin their careers at the same time I am ending mine,” she said.
Parker said she’ll miss lots of things about Completely KIDS, including working with the board of directors, staff, the kids and families, but especially the “amazing donors who have really helped support our organization and take it where it is today.”
But she isn’t worried about the agency after she’s gone.
“I know they will continue to do great things for kids and families; that they’ll really respond to emerging needs in the community and just continue to do quality work,” she said.
And even though she’s technically headed for retirement, she doesn’t really see herself truly retiring.
“My work is not yet done. I’m closing one chapter of my life and really opening up to another chapter,” said Parker, who plans to do project and volunteer work in the community.
Looking back at her tenure with Completely KIDS, Parker said she’s thankful for the opportunity to work with what she calls “one of the best organizations in our city.”
“It's given back so much to me; it really has,” she said. “I'm very, very proud of the work, but I've also enjoyed everything that I've done.”