Pirate Festival, free yoga, fireworks and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Say goodbye to summer with fireworks. This Friday, head over to Rockbrook Village, 2800 S. 110th Court, for an End of Summer Celebration featuring a free outdoor concert with the Steve Raybine Band and a firework shower afterward. The event starts at 7 p.m. More.
2. Check out a pirate festival. This Saturday and Sunday, the Midwest Pirate Fest returns to the Bellevue Berry Farm. This year's festival, themed Fowl Adventures, will include Raptor's Keep, a swooping and high-flying raptor review and bird show. There will also be two different kinds of scavenger seek-and-finds, a treasure hunt, performances, an interactive pirate ship, sword play, dozens of costumed pirate performers and more. The event is family-friendly. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and younger. Kids 2 and younger are free. Tickets are available online for $2 cheaper at mwpiratefest.com/. More.
3. Have fun at Millard Days. The annual event, which goes through Sunday, has returned to Andersen Park in southwest Omaha. The fun will include live music, a carnival, a parade, a Family Fun & Safety Day, a kid's tractor pull, an ice cream social and more. Andersen Park is located at 13625 Cottner St. To see the full schedule, click here.
4. Watch a drive-in movie. On Thursday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, to watch "Remember the Titans" on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. both days and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
5. Check out a renaissance revel. The Midlands Renaissance Revel and Pirate Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday at Ditmar's Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. The event will include stage acts like jousting, special guests, living history encampments and more. Admission is paid at time of parking. Price per car at time event, no matter how many people are inside the vehicle, is $30. This charge is per day, per vehicle. More.
6. Visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. This Saturday, head to Village Pointe Shopping Center to check out the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, which will feature exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles. The truck will be in the parking lot south of Old Navy near the farmer's market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck will only accept debit and credit card payments. There will also be COVID-19 safety procedures and sanitation efforts in place.
7. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
8. Do some yoga. Head over to Turner Park on Sunday for Yoga Rocks the Park. The event will include yoga, live music and community. Registration begins at 3:45 p.m. Yoga and music goes from 4 to 5 p.m. Yoga Rocks the Park takes place every Sunday through Sept. 19. The event is free and is family and dog friendly. Turner Park is located at 3106 Dodge St. More.
9. Eat some ice cream. What's summer without ice cream? Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
10. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are happening at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "The Peanuts Movie." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (around 9:30 p.m.). More.
11. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
12. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
13. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
14. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
15. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
16. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.