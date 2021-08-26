Pirate Festival, free yoga, fireworks and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

4. Watch a drive-in movie. On Thursday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, to watch "Remember the Titans" on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. both days and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.

5. Check out a renaissance revel. The Midlands Renaissance Revel and Pirate Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday at Ditmar's Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. The event will include stage acts like jousting, special guests, living history encampments and more. Admission is paid at time of parking. Price per car at time event, no matter how many people are inside the vehicle, is $30. This charge is per day, per vehicle. More.