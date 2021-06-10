Poppy's Happiest Weekend, The String Beans and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place June 10-13.
1. Check out a drive-in movie. This Sunday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, for a showing of "The Sandlot," a classic summer movie, on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
2. Have fun at Poppy's Happiest Weekend. Come to the Omaha Children's Museum this weekend to sing your happiest song while you play and meet some characters from "Trolls." Other activities include Escape from the Bergens, Races and Ramps, DIY Trolls Headbands and DIY Trolls Spiders (while supplies last). The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and encourages all guests ages 5 and older, and ages 2-5 if they're able, to wear masks while inside the museum. More.
3. Check out the Cinco de Mayo festival. The festival takes place Friday through Sunday at Plaza de la Raza at 24th and N streets, and it will feature live music, a carnival, food, a parade, exhibitors, a children and health area and more. The parade will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. down 24th Street. More.
4. Check out a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. Thursday’s Out and About storytime will take place at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park at 10:30 a.m., and it will be broadcast via Zoom. There will also be several online family storytimes. See the schedule here.
5. Have fun with The String Beans. Come to Fat Brain Toys, 16909 Burke St., Saturday at 11 a.m. to enjoy and dance to the music of The String Beans. The event is free. More.
6. Kids DIY workshop. Registration opens Saturday for Lowe's July DIY Kids Workshop. The July kit includes everything to make a wooden toy truck. Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at Lowe's customer service desk on Saturday, July 10th, or Sunday, July 11th. Kits not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 11th, may be given to a non-registered customer. More.
7. Check out the 47th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival. This year, the festival will look a little different compared to years past. Instead of a three-day festival, the festival will take place mid-May through mid-June and will feature a mix of online, virtual and outdoor activities that celebrate the arts and support local artists. This year’s central theme is “Put the Heart in Omaha Art.” To see a list of events, artists, music and more, visit summerarts.org.
8. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the Passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
9. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library recently kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program, which runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for the program as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
10. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
11. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
12. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
13. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
14. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
15. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.