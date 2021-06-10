Poppy's Happiest Weekend, The String Beans and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

7. Check out the 47th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival. This year, the festival will look a little different compared to years past. Instead of a three-day festival, the festival will take place mid-May through mid-June and will feature a mix of online, virtual and outdoor activities that celebrate the arts and support local artists. This year’s central theme is “Put the Heart in Omaha Art.” To see a list of events, artists, music and more, visit summerarts.org.

8. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the Passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.