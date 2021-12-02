Pottawattamie Conservation looking for artists of all ages to create T-shirt design

Are you an artist? If so, the Pottawattamie Conservation and Hitchcock Nature Center need your help.

The organizations are asking the public to submit their outdoor-themed T-shirt designs into the 2021 Hitchcock Nature Center T-shirt design contest. Possible artwork themes include hiking/trails, oak trees, the Loess Hills, camping and native species or wildlife. The deadline to submit artwork is Dec. 31.

Designs will be judged on several criteria, including concept and originality, capturing the spirit of the outdoors, completeness of design and readiness for printing, feasibility of reproduction and adherence to design and submission rules and guidelines.

There could be up to three winners, who will receive some fun prizes including an annual park pass and a two-night camping cabin stay. Plus they'll have their design featured on T-shirts available for purchase at the Loess Hills Lodge in 2022.

The contest is open to the public and all ages — child and student designs are welcome.

Designs must be submitted by email to pottconservation@pottounty-ia.gov. Winner(s) will be announced on Jan. 7, 2022. A full list of rules and details can be found at www.pottconservation.com/tshirt.