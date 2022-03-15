Powdered donut a treat at the end of the rainbow

What’s better than a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow?
Mini donuts, of course.
This snack is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Make them ahead of time or give kids the supplies and let them make their own.
Rainbow Cloud Donuts
• Froot Loops cereal
• Mini powdered donuts
• Pipe cleaner
Directions:
1. String Froot Loops onto pipe cleaner in a rainbow pattern. The more cereal, the bigger the rainbow.
2. Tuck ends of the pipe cleaner into the middle of the donuts.
Enjoy!
