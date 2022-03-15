 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powdered donut a treat at the end of the rainbow

  • 0

What’s better than a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow?

Mini donuts, of course.

This snack is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Make them ahead of time or give kids the supplies and let them make their own.

Rainbow Cloud Donuts

• Froot Loops cereal

• Mini powdered donuts

• Pipe cleaner

Directions:

1. String Froot Loops onto pipe cleaner in a rainbow pattern. The more cereal, the bigger the rainbow.

2. Tuck ends of the pipe cleaner into the middle of the donuts.

Enjoy!

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These former race horses are set to become therapy animals after retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert