Pregnant and stressing about COVID-19? Here are expert tips and coping skills

5. Reach out to your doctor. Your doctor will be able to keep you updated on any guidelines that may change throughout your pregnancy. Keeping those lines of communication open can be a huge help in decreasing your stress.

6. Do not take on extra stress. While it is important to stay in the know, constantly watching the news or scrolling on social media can do more harm than good. Taking time away from the news and social media can help decrease your stress immensely.

Keeping your baby healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While available evidence has shown most children do not appear to be at high risk for COVID-19, it is still important to take precautions and keep your baby healthy. Here are some common questions answered.

Q: How can I tell the difference between COVID-19 and a Cold?

A: Newborns and children are likely to be asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. For newborns and children, it may manifest as poor feeding and fussiness, fever, dry cough or fatigue. However, if your child has any symptoms, it is best to contact a doctor and talk through what is going on.

Q: How do I protect my infant?