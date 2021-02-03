Pregnant and stressing about COVID-19? Here are expert tips and coping skills

It may be difficult to keep calm when hearing and seeing so much information related to COVID-19. For moms-to-be, it can be especially stressful. While some stress is normal and expected, COVID-19 has added even more stress.
Below are some tips for how keep stress at bay while you are pregnant during a pandemic.
1. Exercise to relieve stress in a pandemic. If you are worried about safety, or your gym or park is still closed, there are many pregnancy-safe exercises that can be done indoors. Specifically, yoga is a great option as it combines strength training and helps ease stress on the mind and body. Additionally, listen to your body. Do not feel as though you need to be exercising constantly.
2. Take care of yourself. Taking care of yourself will also help take care of your baby. It is important to go to all prenatal or postpartum checkups. In these checkups, your provider may tell you what care will look like during this time.
3. Keep a routine. Having the same or similar routine everyday will help you plan and have less stress. Eating healthy foods and regular meals, drinking water, taking a shower, exercising and getting a good night’s sleep can help keep stress away.
4. Physically isolate, but continue to be social. Having connection with others can help reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression and loneliness. While we may not be able to physically be with others right now, there are other ways to socially stay connected such as FaceTime, Skype or Zoom. Texting or talking on the phone are also great ways to stay connected.
5. Reach out to your doctor. Your doctor will be able to keep you updated on any guidelines that may change throughout your pregnancy. Keeping those lines of communication open can be a huge help in decreasing your stress.
6. Do not take on extra stress. While it is important to stay in the know, constantly watching the news or scrolling on social media can do more harm than good. Taking time away from the news and social media can help decrease your stress immensely.
Keeping your baby healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While available evidence has shown most children do not appear to be at high risk for COVID-19, it is still important to take precautions and keep your baby healthy. Here are some common questions answered.
Q: How can I tell the difference between COVID-19 and a Cold?
A: Newborns and children are likely to be asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. For newborns and children, it may manifest as poor feeding and fussiness, fever, dry cough or fatigue. However, if your child has any symptoms, it is best to contact a doctor and talk through what is going on.
Q: How do I protect my infant?
A: The main ways to protect both yourself and your infant are limiting visitors, social distancing and cleaning. You may want your family and friends to meet your baby, but for the time being, it may be best to either have a small circle of contacts or say no altogether. If you would like to still see family, or introduce them to your baby, practicing social distancing allows them to still meet your baby, but at a distance. Lastly, washing your hands or using hand sanitizer on high-contact surfaces will help limit the spread.
Q: Should I bring my infant in for well-checks?
A: While we understand the hesitancy of bringing an infant into a clinic, it is extremely important to continue to attend your well-check visits. If you are worried, you may call your pediatricians office and talk to them about your concerns and the measures they are taking to keep patients safe.
Q: Is it safe to breastfeed my baby?
A: There is limited data on COVID passing through breast milk, however, there are no known cases of COVID transmission through breast milk. In fact, breast milk has properties that help boost a baby’s immune system. If you suspect you have COVID, when breastfeeding, thoroughly wash your hands and wear a mask. If you have been diagnosed with COVID and have active symptoms, it may be best to pump and have someone else feed your breast milk to your baby.
Keeping yourself healthy is just as important as keeping your baby healthy. Make sure your needs as well as your infants are being taken care of. Make time for yourself and stay connected to family and friends.
