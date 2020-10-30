Princess, Spider-Man, superhero and ghost among top Halloween costumes for 2020

While most families bought costumes from the store, others made their own.

"We are dressing up as a family of villains," said Omaha mom, Natasha Kessler-Rains. Her 7-year-old daughter is going as Poison Ivy while her youngest is going as Chucky. Some parts of the costumes were homemade, while other were store-bought.

Ian Musgrave's 5-year-old son is dressing up as the hobbit Merry from "The Lord of the Rings." His 6-year-old daughter is dressing up as Squirrel Girl from Marvel Comics.

"We made/pieced together both of their costumes," he said. "We will be spending the evening at home eating too much candy and watching spooky movies."

Michelle Bruckner's daughter, Harper, is going to be a ghost this year. Mom was secretly disappointed at first. "But then she came out of my bedroom with her sunglasses and my Halloween hat on and we cracked up!" she said.

The NRF said that 148 million Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, down from 172 million in 2019. Safe, at-home activities ranked highest among those participating this year. In fact, 53% of those surveyed said they plan to decorate their homes, 46 percent plan to carve a pumpkin and 18 percent will dress up their pet.

“Consumers continue to place importance on celebrating our traditional holidays, even if by untraditional standards,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a press release. “Retailers are prepared to meet the increased demand for seasonal décor, costumes and other items that allow families the opportunity to observe Halloween safely.”

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.