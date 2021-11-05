Program co-designed by Omahan aims to help kids who struggle with mental health

“You learn it with your child and use it day in and day out moving forward,” she said.

Parents will also note each box’s simplicity — something Olsher and Bettmann did on purpose.

“One of our key principles was it has to be simple because parents don’t need another thing to do halfway. We’re already overloaded,” Bettmann said.

Everything inside the box is easy to implement and is paired with parent support that is individualized to each parent’s needs. Parents can utilize a text line to ask questions, watch a short video that covers everything you need to know about a particular skill and listen to a private podcast with their advisory board experts.

We have to be even more intentional about building a solid foundation for kids’ mental health,” Bettmann said. “We know kids need to be healthy, take care of their bodies and feel loved, but how do we make sure we’re doing that well so it’s a really secure foundation they can thrive in and grow from in the future?”

Hopefully, the Kids Mental Health At Home program will be a start and give parents the language to teach things that will make them feel like a better parent, they said.