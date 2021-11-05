Program co-designed by Omahan aims to help kids who struggle with mental health

It’s tough being a kid today.
The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the rising rates of mental health challenges — anxiety, depression, loneliness — among kids, teens and families.
Health professionals have seen an increase in emergency room visits for mental health emergencies, including suicide. Additionally, “more than 140,000 children in the United States lost a primary and/or secondary caregiver, with youth of color disproportionately impacted,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
All of this led to a national state of emergency in children’s mental health being declared by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association last month.
Many parents are unprepared for or at a loss about how to help their children through crises. They have no idea how to teach mental health skills when they are already overwhelmed and exhausted.
This is exactly what two moms — both parenting experts — hope to change.
Creators Danielle Bettmann and Sara Olsher came together to create Kids Mental Health At Home. The program is for elementary-aged kids (though younger kids will benefit, too) through Olsher’s company Mighty + Bright, which was founded in 2015 and aims to help families through tough times, such as divorce or cancer.
A subscription program, families will receive a Kids Mental Health At Home box in the mail each month that includes uniquely designed books, posters, tools and more. Plus, families will learn a different mental health skill — coping with big emotions, problem solving, building healthy habits, and the power of mindset — each month. The first year is divided into four themed quarters, including structure, emotions, empowerment and well-being.
The idea began after a conversation Olsher had with the principal of her 10-year-old daughter’s school in Santa Rosa, California, regarding kids’ mental health. The school had received extra funding for mental health services but Olsher had discovered the school had no real plan for using the money.
“For Sara, that was concerning,” said Bettmann, a mom of two, host of the "Failing Motherhood" podcast and owner of Wholeheartedly, a company that works one-on-one with parents to help prevent tantrums, eliminate power struggles, extend their patience and more. She has a background in early childhood development and teaching.
“She knew how big of a deal that was because no one knows the mental health ramifications of kids who have been through a pandemic.”
On her own time, Olsher, who has a bachelor's degree in psychology, began working on resources for teachers and creating lesson plans based on her book, “Nothing Stays the Same, But That's Okay: A Book to Read When Everything (or Anything) Changes.”
However, she quickly realized how overwhelmed and understaffed teachers are, and that they wouldn’t be able to utilize what she had created. Her next idea: Get the resources into the hands of parents.
“Parents are the last line of defense and the most influential,” Bettmann said.
The women aim to help kids before they need professional help, though the subscription is a great addition for kids already seeing a therapist.
Last summer, the two moms decided to come together via Zoom to see how Olsher’s resources and Bettmann’s work with parents could be combined into something simple and accessible for both kids and parents at home. The two had previously connected via Instagram and instantly became friends.
Mighty + Bright is now taking subscription orders for a soft launch in January. Cost is $50 per month and includes shipping. They’re also seeking funding on Kickstarter, a crowd-funding platform where people can fund projects they like. The project will proceed whether or not it reaches its goal on Kickstarter.
Bettmann stressed the box isn’t like a normal subscription box families might receive where it’s just an afternoon of fun and that’s it. The point is to learn healthy mental health habits at home by using the provided tools for the entire month — and future.
“You learn it with your child and use it day in and day out moving forward,” she said.
Parents will also note each box’s simplicity — something Olsher and Bettmann did on purpose.
“One of our key principles was it has to be simple because parents don’t need another thing to do halfway. We’re already overloaded,” Bettmann said.
Everything inside the box is easy to implement and is paired with parent support that is individualized to each parent’s needs. Parents can utilize a text line to ask questions, watch a short video that covers everything you need to know about a particular skill and listen to a private podcast with their advisory board experts.
We have to be even more intentional about building a solid foundation for kids’ mental health,” Bettmann said. “We know kids need to be healthy, take care of their bodies and feel loved, but how do we make sure we’re doing that well so it’s a really secure foundation they can thrive in and grow from in the future?”
Hopefully, the Kids Mental Health At Home program will be a start and give parents the language to teach things that will make them feel like a better parent, they said.
The program’s side effects, Bettmann said, may include better behavior, less stress, strong parent-child relationship and more.