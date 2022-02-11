Pull out the games and story books and help your child catch up in a fun way

With all of the disruptions in the school calendar the last few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no wonder that parents are worried about their children’s education.

It’s not unfounded; some studies say that students may be months behind in subjects like math and reading.

All is not lost. There are things that you can do to help at home that don’t involve more school books. Activities where both you and your child can have a blast while learning at the same time.

Staff at the Omaha Public Schools gave us these tips and learning resources to help your child catch up, if needed.

1. Read every day. Read aloud to and with your student, encourage your student to read independently and talk to you about what they are reading. Utilize books, magazines, newspapers and online books.

2. Talking to your child about what you are doing and thinking as you are doing it will build vocabulary, language skills and reasoning.

3. Here are some activities that enrich and connect mathematics and reading to daily life while building vocabulary:

— Cooking and baking