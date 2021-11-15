Pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls are the perfect Thanksgiving morning treat

6. After the dough has doubled in size, punch it down and put it back onto the floured surface. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough in a rectangular shape, approximately 15x9 inches in size.

7. Next it's time to make the filling. Combine the cream cheese, pumpkin puree and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin spice together. Spread this mixture over the dough in a thin layer.

8. Spread two tablespoons of melted butter on top of the cream cheese mixture. Mix the cinnamon with the brown sugar and sprinkle the mixture over the butter. If you're using nuts (walnuts or pecans), now is the time to add those.

9. Starting from the long edge, tightly roll the dough all the way to the other long edge and pinch dough together to seal.

10. With a serrated knife, cut the log in half. Then cut each half into half again so there are four equal pieces. Cut each piece into three rolls so you have 12 rolls total.