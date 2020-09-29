Put an end to hide-and-seek with these organizational tips

Do you know where your pumpkin carving kit is hiding? We all have items we use only once a year. Not remembering where you stored them can send you racing to the store at the last minute to purchase a duplicate.

Creating an easy-to-remember system will save you money and spare you from those annoying games of hide-and-seek. Here are some tips:

Pumpkin carving kits. We buy these every year. But the carving kits have tools that can be reused and there are often leftover patterns. Purchase a storage bin for all holiday-related items so you can find things easily. Include decorations, home accessories (dish towels, etc.), clothing and personal wear items, music CDs and anything else related to the holiday. Start with Halloween and work your way through the holidays.

Seasonal dishes. Do you have a turkey platter you pull out each year for Thanksgiving? Holiday dishes are easily found if kept together. Put them in holiday bins or designate one space/cabinet for platters, glassware and serving utensils that are used for family celebrations. If space is tight, these items do not need to be in the kitchen. An extra closet or storage area will do.