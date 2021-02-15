'Put some socks on!' Why is mom's warmth linked to how much clothing her kids wear?

I am a self-admitted cold-weather wuss. I do things like put my clothes in the dryer to warm them up before putting them on. At the moment, a robe worn over my fully clothed body is totally my fashion passion. Occasionally, I’ll add a knit ski cap to the mix. Picture all of that and you’ll have a pretty good idea of how I look most days.

One may ask, "Do you heat your house?! Maybe you need to turn up the thermostat!" Our house is well-insulated and the indoor temperature is set at 71 degrees, but I’m still cold. And because I’m cold, my assumption is that everyone else in the house must be cold as well.

Declan and Mara think I look ridiculous. And if I let myself catch a glimpse of my get-up in the mirror, I can see how someone could label me eccentric or my clothing choice bizarre.

I wasn’t always this way. When I was my son’s age, my mom would hound me to put socks on my feet. Every Christmas my dad would gift us at least one pair of industrial strength socks and my sister and I would laugh. Now that I’m grown, new Christmas socks are one of my favorite presents.