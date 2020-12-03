Putting things in perspective makes me a more grateful parent

I’ll be honest with you: parenting is harder than I thought it would be.

Granted, I’ve only been a parent during a pandemic, so I’ve been unable to rely on the support I would have had in other parenting situations. But even discounting the effects of the worst pandemic in a century, the regular work of parenting is more tiring than I anticipated.

For being seemingly simple creatures, babies are remarkably complicated.

My nearly 8-month-old daughter seems to thrive on doing exactly the opposite of what we want her to do when we want her to do it. It’s a very impressive and infuriating trait of hers (and possibly of all babies).

We want her to sleep, but she is wide awake. We want her to eat, but she wants to clamp her mouth shut. We want her to just be quiet for one single moment, please, so we can finish doing this one thing we really need to do (that we should have done earlier but we couldn’t because of the wide-awake thing and mouth-clamping thing), but she wants to shriek at the top of her lungs.

You get it: she is uncooperative.