Putting things in perspective makes me a more grateful parent

I’ll be honest with you: parenting is harder than I thought it would be.
Granted, I’ve only been a parent during a pandemic, so I’ve been unable to rely on the support I would have had in other parenting situations. But even discounting the effects of the worst pandemic in a century, the regular work of parenting is more tiring than I anticipated.
For being seemingly simple creatures, babies are remarkably complicated.
My nearly 8-month-old daughter seems to thrive on doing exactly the opposite of what we want her to do when we want her to do it. It’s a very impressive and infuriating trait of hers (and possibly of all babies).
We want her to sleep, but she is wide awake. We want her to eat, but she wants to clamp her mouth shut. We want her to just be quiet for one single moment, please, so we can finish doing this one thing we really need to do (that we should have done earlier but we couldn’t because of the wide-awake thing and mouth-clamping thing), but she wants to shriek at the top of her lungs.
You get it: she is uncooperative.
And this is hard. It is hard to be a parent of a screaming baby. It is hard to be a parent of a crying baby. It is hard to be the parent of a baby who is awake again at 3 a.m. when you desperately, desperately want to be asleep. Seriously, why won’t this kid sleep?
It is hard to be a parent. Period.
But it’s sort of awesome, too.
In a strange way, I’m lucky in that I never took having children for granted. Because of some health problems and just a general tendency toward pessimism, I didn’t think I’d get to be a mom — let alone a mom to a healthy, happy, amazing little girl.
This not knowing and not assuming is, in a way, a blessing, because when parenting is hard (which it so often is) a little voice in my head tells me to be grateful anyway.
When my daughter wakes me up again at night, I remember how she came into the world so unexpectedly five weeks early and how, in the seconds after her birth, I held my breath until I heard her cry. I remind myself as I begrudgingly climb out of my bed that her first cry was the most beautiful sound I ever heard.
When my daughter wants to hold the bottle herself even though she is really bad at it and is just going to make a complete mess and take way too long, I remember her in the NICU with her feeding tube. I decide I have no reason to hurry and that the mess isn’t really a big deal.
When my daughter distracts me from my work, dishes or that text I just got, I remember how I never thought I’d be lucky enough to have a kid to distract me and none of that seems that important any more.
If I think of things that way, it helps me be more grateful. At the very least, it helps me keep things in perspective. And while parenting is still hard, I’m reminded that it is all worth it.
Though, seriously, why won’t that kid sleep? I am so tired.
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author who has worked in journalism, public relations and advertising. She and her husband have one daughter.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
