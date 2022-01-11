Raw sushi, cold mussels for breakfast: My kids will eat anything, any time

And it has always been this way.

When Stella was only 4 years old, my husband planned to make a fancy at-home, date-night supper of mussels in sauce with homemade bread. Stella begged and begged to stay up late with us and eat mussels — even though she’d never even seen them before we brought them home. Since she had a dance competition early the next morning, I convinced her to go to bed at her usual time by promising she could eat the leftovers for breakfast the next morning.

Of course, I fully expected her to forget all about the mussels and pick a Pop-tart for breakfast instead. But when 6 a.m. rolled around the next day, she popped out of bed and demanded her mussels. I gave them to her cold, thinking she would be completely grossed out and go back to the Pop-tart. I was wrong again. She ate an entire bowl of cold mussels before the sun had even come up and loved every bite. They’re still her favorite food to this day.

There has been a version of that story with every kid that followed.