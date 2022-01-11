Raw sushi, cold mussels for breakfast: My kids will eat anything, any time

When my youngest kiddo, Saxon, turned 5 in December, we let him pick the restaurant for his birthday dinner.
We drive by Blue Sushi on our way to and from his preschool, and he’d been talking about going there for months. He loves sushi. And fish. And all manner of interesting foods for a little kid. So he was absolutely thrilled to finally get to go.
Actually, all five of my kids were excited for sushi. We ordered nearly everything on the menu — calamari, lettuce wraps and all kinds of sushi rolls (both raw and cooked) — and they practically licked their plates clean.
Saxon ate so much sushi, my husband, Zach, hardly got any. The waitress was both impressed and startled by how much the kids ate. When I explained how much they love raw fish in general, she was even more taken aback, admitting she’d never seen a kid as young as Saxon who loved sushi quite that much.
It’s more than just sushi though.
It’s my 10-year-old, Stryker, picking ramen for his birthday supper. He specifically said, “the weirder, the better.” It’s my 12-year-old, Scarlett, begging for Thai or Indian takeout regularly. It’s my 9-year-old eating an entire bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos for a snack if we don’t tell him to stop. And it’s my 14-year-old, Stella, regularly choosing seafood at any cost — even though we live in a landlocked state far from any sort of fresh fish supply save for catfish.
And it has always been this way.
When Stella was only 4 years old, my husband planned to make a fancy at-home, date-night supper of mussels in sauce with homemade bread. Stella begged and begged to stay up late with us and eat mussels — even though she’d never even seen them before we brought them home. Since she had a dance competition early the next morning, I convinced her to go to bed at her usual time by promising she could eat the leftovers for breakfast the next morning.
Of course, I fully expected her to forget all about the mussels and pick a Pop-tart for breakfast instead. But when 6 a.m. rolled around the next day, she popped out of bed and demanded her mussels. I gave them to her cold, thinking she would be completely grossed out and go back to the Pop-tart. I was wrong again. She ate an entire bowl of cold mussels before the sun had even come up and loved every bite. They’re still her favorite food to this day.
There has been a version of that story with every kid that followed.
Like when Scarlett was 8 and sick with a high fever. The only comfort food she wanted was a plate of sushi. Or when Saxon picked out a pint of gooseberries at the store, which are very sour and ate half the container before we got home. Stryker and Solo love tart food as well, and would always beg to snack on lemon and lime slices when they were littler.
I’m not sure how my kids got such diverse palates. Sure, Zach and I are adventurous eaters, but we weren’t as gutsy as our kids at their ages. And even now, some seafood can make me squeamish — especially if it's raw. I could never stomach cold mussels for breakfast. But my kids go all in and will try almost anything. Even if it’s blazing hot and full of spice.
When their friends come over, they regularly ask questions like, “What is this?” “Is it safe to eat?” “I’ve never heard of this before?” My kiddos are great at explaining food and showing their friends how to eat whatever weird thing we’re trying for the night. (And I try to have a neutral option on hand just in case.) Their friends might not know what they’re going to get when they come over, but they know to expect something new and interesting.
I love this food-adventurous spirit my kids have. Even if takeout for the seven of us is getting progressively more expensive as we get away from Happy Meals completely and opt for grown-up meals with spice levels and unidentifiable ingredients. They’re going to be more interesting people because of their willingness to experiment with food and flavor. And they’re going to be flexible, able to try or eat anything put in front of them.
Their diverse palates are a gift I am so thankful for.
After the ramen birthday supper coming up, we have two more kid birthdays shortly after. I can’t wait to see what they pick and what we get to try next.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.