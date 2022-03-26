Reading out loud to children is a sure path to school readiness and academic success

It’s late, you’re tired, and all you’d really like to do is put the kids to bed and finish up some house work, relax or head to bed yourself. If you do, says Dr. Annie L. Zimmer of Boys Town Pediatrics, you’re missing out on an opportunity to put your child on the path to academic success. All you have to do is pick up a book and spend a few minutes reading together.

“Reading out loud is an easy thing to neglect, but it’s so important,” she said. “Findings show that reading to your kids provides an immense amount of word exposure before age 3 and is one of the best predictors of kids being ready to learn when they get to school. Reading out loud is one of the things that you can do to ensure that your child is going to do well in school.”

Even if you talk, sing or play with your child, that may not be enough, Zimmer says.

“Talking to your toddler or baby a lot is very important, but reading provides more diverse word exposure and allows for complexity of vocabulary, language skills and sentence structure. Ultimately, the practice of reading books is going to have them wanting to read when they get to ages where they can read on their own.”

Here are her tips and strategies for making reading out loud part of your child’s bedtime routine.

A IS FOR AGE

It’s never too early. Pediatricians often encourage parents to begin reading to their children at 6 months. At this age, it’s about building vocabulary not following plots. “Word exposure in the first three years of age really has impacts on kids’ vocabulary and literacy skills,” says the pediatrician.

“Even baby and toddler years are prime times for reading out loud to your child, because you’re laying the building blocks of being able to read and do well in school.”

Although it might be tempting to cease reading to your child when they enter school, Zimmer advises continuing into the first several years of elementary school. “There’s a natural tendency for kids to want to start doing the reading before they’re capable. Usually, it’s in the 4-to-5 age range,” she says. “Even in the early reading years in first and second grade, it’s good to have that reading time with mom or dad. I don’t think kids really age out of it.”

B IS FOR BOOKS

Early on, don’t worry too much about the kinds of books you read out loud. “Try to tune into what interests your child,” advises Zimmer. “A variety of books is helpful, but parents usually find that their kids like a certain book.”

While many parents turn to cloth and board books for babies and toddlers, they aren’t necessary. Instead, focus on looking at pictures and talking about what’s happening on the page.

“I don’t want parents to feel they have to have that kind of book to read to their baby. At 6 months to 1 year, children are not going to follow a plot so much as identify objects that they’re familiar with and like. If they wander and just want to talk about the moon at the top of the page, it’s good for parents to affirm what their child is discovering in the book.”

C IS FOR CONSISTENCY

It doesn’t matter how long you read out loud at the beginning, or even if you read at all. “Sometimes it’s just looking at books together and pointing at pictures,” Zimmer says. It’s building the habit and providing the word exposure for language development.”

The length of time spent reading out loud isn’t as important as the routine itself. “You might read to a 6-month-old for just a few minutes, but if it’s a frequent activity children will get used to it and start eliciting that behavior,” Zimmer says. “They’ll crawl up to their parents for a book and request reading – even before they can say the words.”

Don’t get discouraged if children are less than receptive in the beginning. “There are stages where the typical child may be less cooperative. It can be tough sitting still,” Zimmer says.

Start with one or two minutes on the lap, and that time will eventually grow to five or 10 minutes, or longer as the child ages.