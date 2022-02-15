Reasons why kids should read graphic novels, plus 9 series to get you started

When I was growing up, comic books and other graphic novels weren’t really considered “reading.”
Teachers didn’t usually encourage kids to read comic books. And when it came to graphic novels, libraries didn’t always have wide selections and, honestly, there weren’t a lot of appropriate options for kids.
If you read a comic, you might have heard, “You should read a real book,” by a teacher, librarian, parent or other adult.
None of that is true today.
There are now innumerable graphic novels geared for kids, and more are coming out all the time. And we now know just how great graphic novels are for kids to read.
In fact, librarians and educators today have come to accept graphic novels as a “method of storytelling on a par with novels, picture books, movies or audiobooks,” according to Scholastic.com.
In 2020, two graphic novels won the top prizes for children’s literature. “New Kid,” by Jerry Craft, won the John Newbery Medal, becoming the first graphic novel to receive the prize for the “most outstanding contribution to children’s literature.” And “The Undefeated,” illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written by Kwame Alexander, won the Randolph Caldecott Medal for the “most distinguished American picture book for children.” Both books also received Coretta Scott King awards.
Graphic novels help motivate kids to read, and are a great option for those who struggle with the traditional book format.
And sure, they are full of pictures, but they’re also full of text. The mixture of words and pictures stimulates the reader’s brain when they interpret how they go together. They still have to follow plot, character development, conflicts and more. It actually takes a lot of skill to fully read and comprehend graphic novels.
So the next time your child is looking for a new favorite book, consider a graphic novel. Here are some popular options to check out.
"Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea" by Ben Clanton. Narwhal and Jelly might not seem like they have a lot in common, but they share a love of waffles, parties and adventures. Kids will love following them as they discover the big ocean together. This early graphic novel showcases friendship, the joys of working together and just how powerful imagination can be. Ages 6 to 9
"The Bad Guys" by Aaron Blabey. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Legs the Spider have one goal — to show they’re good guys by helping animals who need it. But their good deeds often go unnoticed because of their species — mean and scary. The art is fun and silly and the characters are even more so. They will have your reader laughing until they cry. Ages 7 to 10
“The Adventures of Captain Underpants: Captain Underpants” by Dav Pilkey. Two mischievous kids, Harold and George, create a superhero named Captain Underpants. They accidentally make him real when they hypnotize their grumpy school principal, Mr. Krupp, into thinking he really is Captain Underpants. Ages 7+
“Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey. A policeman and his dog are both injured in an explosion. Through surgery, they save the head of the dog and the body of the man to create “Dog Man.” The book chronicles the adventures of the hero, Dog Man. Ages 7+
"The Stonekeeper" by Kazu Kibuishi. After their dad dies, Emily and Navin move with their mother to their deceased great-grandfather’s house, which proves to be a dangerous place. A scary creature lures their mom through a door in the basement and the kids must enlist the help of a mechanical rabbit to enter an underground world to save her. Ages 8 to 12
“Lumberjanes” by Noelle Stevenson. Spending the summer at scout camp, five friends find some strange creatures and supernatural goings-on while out in the woods. Mal, Ripley, Molly, April and Jo team up for wacky and heartwarming adventures in this fun coming-of-age tale, whose 75-issue run ended with a fantastic finale in 2020. Ages 10+
“When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed. Omar and his younger brother, Hassan, live in Dadaab, a refugee camp in Kenya. Life is tough for them there — not enough food, little medical care and it's boring. When Omar gets the chance to go to school, he realizes it’s a chance to change their future — even if it means leaving his brother every day. This heartbreaking and hopeful story shows what every-day life is like for refugees. Ages 10+
“Bone” by Jeff Smith. Part light-hearted, silly cartoon story and part dark fantasy thriller, “Bone” is a comic book classic. Published between 1991 and 2004, this comic by Jeff Smith is the oldest book on this list, but it’s also one of the best. The three protagonists — Fone Bone and his two cousins, Phoncible P. "Phoney" Bone and Smiley Bone — meet a girl named Thorn and must navigate evil fantasy-style monsters that live throughout the Valley. It’s fun, funny and exciting. Ages 11+
“Pumpkinheads” by Rainbow Rowell. Deja and Josiah work together every fall at the best pumpkin patch. Every year, they’re reunited on Sept. 1 and say goodbye on Halloween. But this Halloween is different. They’re seniors now, and this will be their last shift together. Instead of feeling sad, Deja has a plan: Go out with a bang. Ages 12+