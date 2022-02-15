Reasons why kids should read graphic novels, plus 9 series to get you started

Graphic novels help motivate kids to read, and are a great option for those who struggle with the traditional book format.

And sure, they are full of pictures, but they’re also full of text. The mixture of words and pictures stimulates the reader’s brain when they interpret how they go together. They still have to follow plot, character development, conflicts and more. It actually takes a lot of skill to fully read and comprehend graphic novels.

So the next time your child is looking for a new favorite book, consider a graphic novel. Here are some popular options to check out.

"Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea" by Ben Clanton. Narwhal and Jelly might not seem like they have a lot in common, but they share a love of waffles, parties and adventures. Kids will love following them as they discover the big ocean together. This early graphic novel showcases friendship, the joys of working together and just how powerful imagination can be. Ages 6 to 9