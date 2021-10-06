Reasons why this mom is more than ready for everything autumn has to offer

Fall is finally here, and I couldn’t be happier.
String-up those fake leaves on the porch railing. Get out the jack-o-lanterns. Torch that pumpkin spice candle. The "Season of the Mom" has arrived.
Or, at the very least, the season of this mom.
Because no other time of the year is quite so perfect for the parental mom life.
For starters, the clothing — hello, layers. Summer is nice, but there’s no hiding anything when it’s 90 degrees and you need to wear as little as possible if you don’t want to spontaneously combust while waiting for your kiddo to stumble out the doors when the final bell rings.
In the fall, however, we welcome back those delightful staples we call leggings and sweatshirts. Baggy fleece tunics with a shirt underneath, zip-up hoodies worn over yet another shirt, jeans and sweaters with a jacket on top — this is peak hiding-those-pandemic-pounds fashion and I am here for it.
The sweater poncho, a garment that’s essentially a blanket you can wear? Yes, please. A puffy jacket that absolutely covers the pajama top so no one even knows you’re wearing it? Pass that baby over here.
Autumn gives us the joy of the warm clothing without the toe-stabbing, bone-chilling pain of winter and I, for one, couldn’t be happier to cheer its arrival.
And not only do we get the cocoon-type fashion, but we get the awesome activities as well.
Apple orchards, haunted houses and pumpkin patches, to name a few. There is so much to do this time of year; there are so many places to drop money into a bucket in the name of good family fun.
When else can you hand one kid a turkey leg, one a tub of cookies and yet another an ice cream cone, all while trying to decide whether to watch pigs race or to catapult produce over a large cornfield?
These are magical times, y’all.
It’s also the season of the crockpot. Roast, chili, pulled pork, soup — I can’t get enough of the delicious comfort foods that brew all day while you do..well...pretty much anything else.
As if hands-off cooking isn’t joyous enough, autumn treats us to pumped-up versions of regular kid TV. We don’t just have to watch a regular episode of “Fancy Nancy,” we get to witness the incredible “Fancy Nancy: Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween.” And instead of plain old Paw Patrol, we get to feast our eyes on “Pups Save The Trick-or-Treaters.”
Does it get any better than that?
Well, yes. Yes, it does. Fall also sends in the GOATs of the annual TV specials like “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “Toy Story of Terror” and “Boo to You, Too, Winnie the Pooh.” All of a sudden, with these annual viewing traditions, a boring night at home feels like a cozy holiday treat.
Ultimately, the season winds down into Halloween, which is kind of a dream holiday for parents if you think about it. Not the scary part — I could take or leave that portion — but the memory-making part.
Costumes, school parties, trick-or-treating...how many photos of these events end up in our most treasured family albums? They are prime one-on-one, parent-kiddo moments. I have so many “remember the year we —" memories that I share with each of my kids, and I cannot wait to make even more.
So bring on the cardigans, the fuzzy socks and the candy corn that I will set out for visitors but no one will actually eat.
This mom is ready.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.