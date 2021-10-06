Reasons why this mom is more than ready for everything autumn has to offer

And not only do we get the cocoon-type fashion, but we get the awesome activities as well.

Apple orchards, haunted houses and pumpkin patches, to name a few. There is so much to do this time of year; there are so many places to drop money into a bucket in the name of good family fun.

When else can you hand one kid a turkey leg, one a tub of cookies and yet another an ice cream cone, all while trying to decide whether to watch pigs race or to catapult produce over a large cornfield?

These are magical times, y’all.

It’s also the season of the crockpot. Roast, chili, pulled pork, soup — I can’t get enough of the delicious comfort foods that brew all day while you do..well...pretty much anything else.

As if hands-off cooking isn’t joyous enough, autumn treats us to pumped-up versions of regular kid TV. We don’t just have to watch a regular episode of “Fancy Nancy,” we get to witness the incredible “Fancy Nancy: Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween.” And instead of plain old Paw Patrol, we get to feast our eyes on “Pups Save The Trick-or-Treaters.”

Does it get any better than that?