Reflecting on life since the pandemic opened this mom's eyes to importance of school community

I began shifting my primary mode of visit to telehealth to prevent carrying COVID from one building to another. For this I am grateful. I was able to protect my kids and my patients.

As fall 2020 rolled around, Lucas reflected on his decision and desire to get the students back into school. It was something that really divided the school community. He went on to talk about how mean people have been to him and other teachers. He and members of the board of education were called "killers" and even received death threats because of the decision to return to in-person learning.

Reading this made me realize how abundantly grateful I am for the teachers and administrators who fought so hard to keep things as normal as possible for students, despite facing so much anger and hate. I'm so thankful the teachers fought because they knew how important socialization, normalcy and being able to participate in sports are for kids.

I'm so thankful Lucas shared his thoughts. I'm thankful for the leadership he and other members of the board of education have shown. After I was done reading, I wiped my tears, shared his thoughts on my Facebook wall and went about my day caring for the patients who depend on me, which I did with a little more gratitude. Prior to reading his words, I was just continuing to do my job every single day without realizing the emotional toll.