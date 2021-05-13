Reflecting on life since the pandemic opened this mom's eyes to importance of school community

Earlier this year, Dr. Mike Lucas, superintendent of Westside Community Schools, released a series of notes as he reflected on the events that led up to and followed the first COVID-19 case in Douglas County.
I thought it would be an interesting read since it was from the perspective of the person in charge of making decisions about my child’s health and safety during this crisis time. So I sat in my car on my lunch break and read his thoughts. I didn’t realize just how much reading this narrative from beginning to end would affect me emotionally.
Lucas' notes began on Feb. 13, 2020, with a conversation about what it might look like if the students had to take one to two weeks off. I remember having those same thoughts and discussions with my family and colleagues.
I am a nurse practitioner, and I go into approximately 15 different nursing homes each week providing care for many elderly and disabled residents. I am also a mother of five school-age children (three are in high school and two are in elementary school), and a wife to a husband who is self-employed and relies on being a part of public events and craft shows to generate business and sell his product.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced on March 8, 2020. The next day we received word that some Westside High School students and staff had been in attendance and were quarantining. As a mother, I was paralyzed with fear.
On March 13, 2020, my kids came home with all of their computer equipment, books and papers to prepare them for online learning after spring break. Following dismissal that day, it was announced that all Westside schools would be closed for two weeks. By April 1, 2020, the governor announced that all schools would be shut down until the end of May.
I remember being grateful that my kids were home safe, and that our school district was able to transition to online learning and provide computers to each student. Reflecting on this now, I felt sad remembering my sophomore daughter who had just made the junior varsity soccer team at Westside High School. That announcement had meant the end of her soccer season. While there was hope that they could pick up in summer, we quickly realized this wouldn't be an option.
This same daughter had also been scheduled for a two-week concert choir experience singing in the most famous cathedrals throughout Europe. She was looking forward to it, so when it was also canceled, she was devastated.
My kids finished the 2020 school year online. Despite experiencing so much loss due to COVID, they (and all of their fellow classmates) demonstrated so much resilience, which I was grateful for.
As a nurse, the whirlwind had just begun. By June, many of the nursing homes I worked in were devastated when COVID hit. In some cases, I would estimate 60% of the residents lost their lives, and many staff members took turns being quarantined. Some were diagnosed with COVID. My first quarantine came after being in direct contact with a nurse who was in direct contact with a patient who turned out to be COVID-positive. The fear was paralyzing.
I began shifting my primary mode of visit to telehealth to prevent carrying COVID from one building to another. For this I am grateful. I was able to protect my kids and my patients.
As fall 2020 rolled around, Lucas reflected on his decision and desire to get the students back into school. It was something that really divided the school community. He went on to talk about how mean people have been to him and other teachers. He and members of the board of education were called "killers" and even received death threats because of the decision to return to in-person learning.
Reading this made me realize how abundantly grateful I am for the teachers and administrators who fought so hard to keep things as normal as possible for students, despite facing so much anger and hate. I'm so thankful the teachers fought because they knew how important socialization, normalcy and being able to participate in sports are for kids.
I'm so thankful Lucas shared his thoughts. I'm thankful for the leadership he and other members of the board of education have shown. After I was done reading, I wiped my tears, shared his thoughts on my Facebook wall and went about my day caring for the patients who depend on me, which I did with a little more gratitude. Prior to reading his words, I was just continuing to do my job every single day without realizing the emotional toll.
I hope everyone takes the time to check in with their own emotional well-being, as well as their kids. Allow time for everyone to reflect on how extremely difficult this pandemic has been. We aren’t back to normal, but we are getting there. There is light at the end of this tunnel.
And any chance you get, please show gratitude and grace to your teachers and administrators. They have endured a great deal this year.
***
Nicole Dyer, an Omaha native, is a nurse practitioner who works in long term care facilities in Nebraska, serving patients who have wounds and other skin issues. She has a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and has spent her career serving the elderly and disabled populations. She is a wife and mother of five children, three girls and two boys. Nicole loves spending time with her family and is passionate about inspiring, encouraging and healing through the human connection and the art of nursing. She can be contacted on Linkedin at Dr. Nicole Dyer or via email Dr.NicoleDyerDNP@gmail.com.