Reprimanding kids in public: Does it help or hinder? Here are some tips

Kids are always trying to fit in and navigate this thing called life. They are yearning for acceptance from adults and their peers.
It's inevitable that, during this journey, they're going to make some mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes will require a reprimand (or two or three or 10) from mom and dad or another trusted adult in their lives.
However, when kids are reprimanded in public, it could cause them to reject the feedback given. Being publicly called out for mistakes as they steer through situations may cause embarrassment, and stir up negative feelings about what people think and what they are saying about them. The young person may feel disrespected.
Here are some tips for parents to help avoid situations like this.
Sometimes cues such as eye contact or saying the child’s name are all that it takes to redirect a child's behavior. But it might not. After all, redirection may be more challenging when your youth is among peers or people whose opinion they value. Do not let this deter you from helping your child make good choices. In that case, a more direct approach might be required.
Parents should then pull their youth aside and privately correct their behavior or give feedback after they have made a poor choice. Parents should make sure they use an appropriate tone of voice for the situation and and provide them with an alternative behavior.
Immediate feedback is the best form of feedback, but it might not always work out. Depending on the situation, waiting until you are away from others can often be more effective. It's important for parents to first evaluate the situation. Ask yourself: "Is my child in danger or causing harm to themselves or others?" If not, it might be better to wait until later and then talk through it.
Parents can also set their child up for success by teaching or setting up behavioral expectations before an activity or event. This may help thwart inappropriate behaviors or interactions before they even occur. But remember, your child may know how to act beforehand, but may seek attention or be so excited that they do not use the skills given.
People remember how you make them feel. Embarrassment and frustration may block the lesson being presented. The negative feelings stemming from being reprimanded publicly will stick with kids, therefore burying the lesson being given.
By providing feedback in a safe and not threatening way, parents can help their kids to focus on their behavior and not negative feelings.