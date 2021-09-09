Reprimanding kids in public: Does it help or hinder? Here are some tips

Kids are always trying to fit in and navigate this thing called life. They are yearning for acceptance from adults and their peers.

It's inevitable that, during this journey, they're going to make some mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes will require a reprimand (or two or three or 10) from mom and dad or another trusted adult in their lives.

However, when kids are reprimanded in public, it could cause them to reject the feedback given. Being publicly called out for mistakes as they steer through situations may cause embarrassment, and stir up negative feelings about what people think and what they are saying about them. The young person may feel disrespected.

Here are some tips for parents to help avoid situations like this.

Sometimes cues such as eye contact or saying the child’s name are all that it takes to redirect a child's behavior. But it might not. After all, redirection may be more challenging when your youth is among peers or people whose opinion they value. Do not let this deter you from helping your child make good choices. In that case, a more direct approach might be required.