Root beer reindeer gift will make them shout with glee

Root beer reindeer are a delightful, smile-inducing gift for just about anyone.

For less than $7 we had enough supplies (not including the root beer) to make reindeer on 28 bottles.

Better yet, it's extremely simple. It took between 5 and 10 minutes to decorate up one 4-pack of root beer. (The first closer to 10 minutes, the second about 5 — once we knew what we were doing.)

And before you ask, there's nothing stopping you from making an over-21 version. Just make sure you pick a beer with brown bottles because clear and green reindeer just aren't as cute.

Root beer reindeer

4-pack bottles of root beer

6 brown pipe cleaners

8 10mm wiggle eyes

4 .25-inch red pom poms

Hot glue gun with glue

Wire cutters or scissors

Optional: holiday paper and glue runner

1. Cut two pipe cleaners into 2-inch segments.

2. Center a pipe cleaner on a bottle just under the ridge of the cap. Wrap around the bottle and twist one full turn on the back of the bottle. Positions the long "antlers" upward. You can trim them a bit if you like. We trimmed about ½-1 inch off each side to make them even and not quite so long.

3. Take one 2-inch pipe cleaner segment and wrap it around one of the antlers about 1 inch from the end. Position the pipe cleaners so they look like three points of an antler. Repeat with the second side.

4. Using a hot glue gun, position the eyes about an inch below the cap. Then glue a red pom pom on for the nose.

5. Repeat with three other bottles.

Optional: Use a sheet of holiday craft paper or wrapping paper to cover the cardboard container of the root beer bottles for a more festive look.