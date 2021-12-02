Santa Goes to Space, Christmas in Germany and 20+ other fun things to do this weekend

7. Check out Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum will host its annual Christmas at Union Station now through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and Santa himself. Santa will be there Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The fun is included in the price of admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 St. 10th St. More.

8. Meet Santa and his reindeer. On Saturday, come to Bel Air Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Santa and his reindeer for free. See the reindeer up close and visit with Santa. Don't forget your camera. There will also be other special visitors, free giveaways, cookies and hot cocoa, and a station for kids to make their holiday wish lists and drop them off in Santa’s mailbox. Bel Air Plaza is located at 12100 West Center Road. More.