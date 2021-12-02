Santa Goes to Space, Christmas in Germany and 20+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Check out Lights on Dundee. Head to Dundee Thursday for a special holiday event from 5 to 8 p.m. The free night will have plenty of fun for all ages, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the annual gingerbread contest, Christmas carols sung by local students and activities from local businesses. The event will take place along Underwood Avenue (from 49th to 51st Streets) in Dundee. More.
2. Have fun at Lights of Aksarben. On Friday, head to Stinson Park, 2232 S. 64th St., for fun activities during Lights of Aksarben. There will be horse and carriage rides, free face painting, free food and more. Lights of Aksarben will run through Dec. 17 with a new event each Friday. More.
3. See ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ The Rose Theater will host showings of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Dec. 3 through Dec. 19. The show was the first show ever presented at The Rose Theater in 1995. The Rose Theater is located at 2001 Farnam St. More.
4. See Santa's Workshop and walk through a Winter Wonderland. On Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., come walk through a winter wonderland in Central Park in La Vista to see some reindeer. Then head into the workshop to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, take some photos and have a special treat. The fun is located at Civic Center Park, 8305 Park View Boulevard in La Vista. The event will also take place Dec. 10 and 14. More.
5. Take part in Santa Goes to Space. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will host its annual event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission is the chance to visit with Santa and experience a space-filled day. During the event, kids can write a letter to Santa, enjoy a make-and-take activity and check out tons of fun holiday gifts in Santa’s workshop. The museum is located at 28210 W. Park Highway in Ashland. More.
6. Celebrate Christmas in Germany. The German-American Society will host Christmas in Germany on Saturday beginning at noon. Come celebrate the rich traditions of German Christmas and Advent with music, dance, food, drink and a Christkindlmarkt. The German-American Society is located at 3717 S. 120th St. More.
7. Check out Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum will host its annual Christmas at Union Station now through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and Santa himself. Santa will be there Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The fun is included in the price of admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 St. 10th St. More.
8. Meet Santa and his reindeer. On Saturday, come to Bel Air Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Santa and his reindeer for free. See the reindeer up close and visit with Santa. Don't forget your camera. There will also be other special visitors, free giveaways, cookies and hot cocoa, and a station for kids to make their holiday wish lists and drop them off in Santa’s mailbox. Bel Air Plaza is located at 12100 West Center Road. More.
9. Have fun at SantaPalooza. Scheels will host their annual SantaPalooza Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include the special arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in a carriage at the north entrance at 10 .m. Kids can visit with Santa and send a letter to the North Pole. There will also be free popcorn, face painting, balloon art and ferris wheel rides. Scheels is located in the Village Pointe Shopping Center, 17202 Davenport St. More.
10. Check out Hot Shops' Winter Open House. Hot Shops Art Center will host a free Winter Open House Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can meet current artists, learn more about their tools and processes, see demonstrations and view the latest work. Hours will be Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1301 Nicholas St. More.
11. See "The Nutcracker." “The Nutcracker,” staged by the American Midwest Ballet, will return to the metro area this holiday season. See it at the Orpheum Theater this Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. More.
12. Check out a holiday family festival. The KETV drive-through family festival, part of Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival, will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St. The event will include picking up craft kits to do as a family, holiday characters, Santa, police officers on their horses and holiday entertainment. The first 500 vehicles will receive a complimentary Paddington Bear book, courtesy of the Omaha Public Library. More.
13. Take part in the Holiday Lights Festival. Celebrate the holidays with the 22nd annual Holiday Lights Festival, which goes through Jan. 3, 2022. There will be lighting displays in the Old Market, North Omaha and South Omaha. The Old Market display will take place from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. The North Omaha display will cover a six-block area around 24th and Lake Streets. In South Omaha, the display will light up 24th Street between L and Q Streets. More.
14. Check out Santa’s Workshop. Shadow Lake Towne Center will host Santa's workshop through Dec. 24. Hours vary. Check the website for more information. The workshop is located next to the management office near Early Bird. Photos will be available. More.
15. Learn about Hanukkah. Come to the Omaha Children’s Museum now through Dec. 6 to learn about the Jewish holiday and why it’s called the Festival of Lights. All activities included with admission. More.
16. Go see ‘A Christmas Carol.' The Omaha Community Playhouse will once again show the classic holiday tale — “A Christmas Carol” — this season. Shows will run through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. More.
17. Walk through the Holiday poinsettia show. Lauritzen Gardens floral display hall will be transformed into a comfy, cozy space that is full of joy, cheer and plants. In the middle will be a 20-foot-tall tree made from more than 700 poinsettias. There will also be various holiday decor throughout the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Families can toast marshmallows together at the fire pits in the Family Chill Zone. The annual event will take place through Jan. 3, 2022. This year’s show will be designed as a one-way experience to allow for social distancing. Proper facial masks or coverings must be worn in specific areas. More.
18. Check out the Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing on Sunday to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. Plus, visit the decorated tree in Farnam Court. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14, 2022. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
19. Visit Santa's Wonderland. Head over to Cabela's or Bass Pro Shops for a contactless visit with Santa Claus now through Dec. 24. There, families can take a free photo with Santa and receive free take-home holiday craft activity kits. Advanced reservations are required at all locations for the free Santa photo. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, and Bass Pro Shops is located at 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs.
20. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
21. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
22. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
23. Go on a hike. Fall is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
24. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
25. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.