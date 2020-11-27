Santa's coming to town. Here's where you can find him in 2020

6. Santa in the Village. This free outdoor event at Rockbrook Village will take place Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can visit Santa, meet his reindeer and go on a carriage ride around the village. Santa will wear a mask and all guests are required to do so as well. Social distancing signs will be in place, and there will also be hand sanitizer available at each station. Instead of the usually hot cocoa and cookies on hand, there will be a Holiday Scavenger Hunt for kids and families. During the carriage rides, only one family will be allowed at a time. No blankets will be provided. Rockbrook Village is located at 2800 S. 110th Court. More.

7. Walkin’ in a La Vista Wonderland. On Nov. 30, come give Santa a wave as he cruises around La Vista to kick off the holidays. The route will start west of 84th Street and will go from about 3 to 5 p.m., and east of 84th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. More.