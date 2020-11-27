Santa's coming to town. Here's where you can find him in 2020

Santa Claus is coming to town. Here's a list of where you can find the jolly old elf in person as well as where you can see him virtually.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, precautions will be in place for in-person visits. It's a good idea to doublecheck the listing for COVID-related updates before visiting.
Where you can see Santa in person
1. Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shop. Kids can visit Santa now through Dec. 24 at Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive in Council Bluffs. Reservations are required and can be made up to seven days in advance. Santa’s Wonderland will offer contactless visits, meaning an acrylic barrier will separate Santa and families at all times. Face masks and physical distancing are required, and all surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized between each visit. There will also be free photos with Santa and free take-home holiday craft activity kits for kids. More.
2. Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s. Santa will be at Cabela’s now through Dec. 24. Reservations are required and can be made up to seven days in advance. Santa’s Wonderland will offer contactless visits, meaning an acrylic barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times. Face masks and physical distancing are required, and all surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized between each visit. There will also be free photos with Santa and free take-home holiday craft activity kits for kids. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista. More.
3. Westroads Mall. Santa Claus will be on site from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 24 hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are required; walk-ups are not allowed. Santa will be on one end of an 8-foot table and kids will be on the other end. Face masks are required. Package prices range from $39.99 to $49.99. More.
4. Christmas at Union Station. Santa will be situated in Santa’s Cabin, located inside the Truhlsen Lecture Hall. Kids will use an old-fashioned telephone to call Santa from behind a plexiglass barrier. The kids will have time to talk with Santa and tell him what’s on their wish list. Telephones will be thoroughly disinfected after each call. Timed tickets are required, which will prevent lines, and face masks are required inside the museum at all times. Santa will be available Nov. 27 through Dec. 23. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
5. Oak View Mall. Santa will be at Oak View Mall, 3001 S. 144th St., Nov. 27 through Dec. 24. Face coverings are required for ages 2 and older. Reservations are strongly encouraged to promote social distancing and contact-less payments. Social distancing will be practiced, and there will be physical barriers where space doesn’t allow for 6 feet of separation. There will be regular sanitation practices, as well as hand sanitizer available for guests. More.
6. Santa in the Village. This free outdoor event at Rockbrook Village will take place Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can visit Santa, meet his reindeer and go on a carriage ride around the village. Santa will wear a mask and all guests are required to do so as well. Social distancing signs will be in place, and there will also be hand sanitizer available at each station. Instead of the usually hot cocoa and cookies on hand, there will be a Holiday Scavenger Hunt for kids and families. During the carriage rides, only one family will be allowed at a time. No blankets will be provided. Rockbrook Village is located at 2800 S. 110th Court. More.
7. Walkin’ in a La Vista Wonderland. On Nov. 30, come give Santa a wave as he cruises around La Vista to kick off the holidays. The route will start west of 84th Street and will go from about 3 to 5 p.m., and east of 84th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. More.
8. Santa Goes to Space + Star Wars. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will host its annual event on Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Included with admission is the chance to visit with Santa and experience a space-filled day. There will be space-related booths, free pictures with Santa and Star Wars characters, free activities and holiday music. Masks are required at all times when inside the building for ages 3 and older. Masks can be purchased at the admissions desk. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the museum. This year, Santa will sit in the front of an X-wing sleigh and kids will sit in the back. There will be a plexiglass shield between them. The museum is located at 28210 W. Park Highway in Ashland. More.
9. KETV Drive-Thru Family Festival. In an effort to keep the community safe, the annual family festival will be held as a festive drive-through experience at the Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn on Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests should approach the Patrol Barn, located at 615 Leavenworth St., from Leavenworth Street. Craft kits will be handed out to vehicles to complete at home as a family, and there will be holiday characters, Santa Claus, police officers on their horses and holiday entertainment. The first 500 vehicles will receive a complimentary Paddington Bear book, courtesy of Omaha Public Library. More.
10. Santa’s Reindeer in Bel Air Plaza. Kids will get a chance to meet Santa and his reindeer during two free events on Dec. 5 and 12 at Bel Air Plaza, 12100 West Center Road. Both events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Instead of sitting on Santa's lap, kids can wave and talk to Santa from a safe distance and drop off a letter in Santa's mailbox. Additionally, plexiglass will be in place around Santa and his helpers to protect everyone. Masks will be required and a limited number of people will be allowed inside the heated tent. Social distancing signs will be marked on the ground. There will be regular sanitation and hand sanitizer will be available, as well as masks for those who come without one. More.
Virtual Santa visits:
1. Westroads Mall. Kids and families can mark the holiday season with a virtual visit to the North Pole. Families can choose from three experiences -- a visit with Santa, storytime with The Clauses or a pre-recorded personalized video from Santa. The virtual visits are available through Jan 7. Reservations can be made online. More.
2. Countryside Village. Virtual Santa visits are being offered Tuesday through Sunday, through Dec. 31. Go online to schedule 15-minute increments. Cost is $25. More.
3. Santa’s Magic at the Omaha Children’s Museum. Twenty-minute virtual visits with Santa will be available from Nov. 27 through Dec. 23. Kids can share their wish lists with Santa, hear a holiday story and more. Visits are $25. Reservations are required. Select "Other Dates" and "Other Times" for availability. A private Zoom link will be sent 24 to 48 hours ahead of a scheduled event. Families should make sure to have a device with a camera and the Zoom app installed prior to the scheduled visit. More.
