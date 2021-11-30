Santa's coming to town. Here's where you can find him in 2021

Santa Claus is coming to town. Here's a list of where you can find the jolly old elf.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, precautions may be in place for in-person visits. It's a good idea to doublecheck the listing for COVID-related updates before visiting.
1. Santa’s Wonderland. Head over to Cabela's or Bass Pro Shops for a contactless visit with Santa Claus now through Dec. 24. There, families can take a free photo with Santa and receive free take-home holiday craft activity kits. Advanced reservations are required at all locations for the free Santa photo. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, and Bass Pro Shops is located at 2901 Bass Pro Drive in Council Bluffs.
2. Mulhall's. Now through Dec. 18, you can see Santa from a safe distance at Mulhall's. Come say hello and give him a wave while you drop your letter to Santa in the mail slot. Mulhall's is located at 3615 N. 120th St. More.
3. Westroads Mall. Santa Claus will be on site through Dec. 24. Santa's quarters are located on the first level in the Von Maur court. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. daily. More.
4. Christmas at Union Station. Santa is back at the Durham Museum. Kids can visit Santa six days a week — Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. until Dec. 23. Santa takes a break from noon to 1 p.m. each day except Sunday. Additionally, Santa will visit Tuesday evenings from 5 to.7 p.m. for Family Nights with Santa. Advanced registration is required for those evenings. Like last year, kids can once again call Santa on the museum's old-fashioned telephone or sit on Santa's lap. Visits with Santa during regular museum hours are included with museum admission (free to members). The museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
5. Countryside Village. Santa Central is open now for in-person and virtual visits. In-person visits are available Wednesday through Saturday, and virtual visits are available on Tuesdays and Sundays. In-person visits will take 20 minutes and will include family and individual family photos, as well as family pets (must be leashed at all times). Cost is $60. Virtual visits are 15 minutes and will last 30 minutes. Countryside Village is located at 8724 Countryside Plaza. More.
6. Santa’s Workshop. Shadow Lake Towne Center will host Santa's workshop through Dec. 24. Hours vary. Check the website for more information. The workshop is located next to the management office near Early Bird. Photos will be available. More.
7. Santa’s Magic. Santa has returned to the Omaha Children’s Museum and has brought some holiday magic with him. Santa's Magic, which goes on now through Dec. 23, is a short, live performance featuring Santa Claus, elves and an animatronic Rudolph. There will be indoor snowfall, silly moments, and a message from the Snow Queen. The show is included with regular museum admission but due to limited seating, families should pick up a reserved ticket for their preferred showtime. After each show, kids can share their wish lists with Santa and get their picture taken with him. More.
8. Santa's Workshop and La Vista Wonderland. On Dec. 3, 10 and 14 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., come walk through a winter wonderland in Central Park in La Vista to see some reindeer. Then head into the workshop to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, take some photos and have a special treat. The fun is located at Civic Center Park, 8305 Park View Boulevard in La Vista. More.
9. Santa Goes to Space + Star Wars. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will host its annual event on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission is the chance to visit with Santa and experience a space-filled day. During the event, kids can write a letter to Santa, enjoy a make-and-take activity and check out tons of fun holiday gifts in Santa’s workshop. The museum is located at 28210 W. Park Highway in Ashland. More.
10. Santa’s Reindeer in Bel Air Plaza. On Dec. 4, come to Bel Air Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Santa and his reindeer for free. See the reindeer up close and visit with Santa. Don't forget your camera. There will also be other special visitors, free giveaways, cookies and hot cocoa, and a station for kids to make their holiday wish lists and drop them off in Santa’s mailbox. Bel Air Plaza is located at 12100 W. Center Road. More.
11. SantaPalooza. Scheels will host their annual SantaPalooza Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include the special arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in a carriage at the north entrance at 10 a.m. Kids can visit with Santa and send a letter to the North Pole. There will also be free popcorn, face painting, balloon art and Ferris wheel rides. Scheels is located in the Village Pointe Shopping Center, 17202 Davenport St. More.
12. KETV drive-through family festival. The festival, part of Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival, will take place Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St. The event will include picking up craft kits to do as a family, holiday characters, Santa, police officers on their horses and holiday entertainment. The first 500 vehicles will receive a complimentary Paddington Bear book, courtesy of the Omaha Public Library. More.
13. Visit Santa and his reindeer. Come to Midlands Place Dec. 6 and 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to visit Santa and his reindeer for free. Kids can share their wish lists with Santa at Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen (310 E. Gold Coast Road in Papillion) and then visit Santa’s reindeer right outside in the parking lot. More.
14. Milk and Cookies with Santa. The Omaha Children’s Museum will host a Milk & Cookies with Santa Family Fun Weekend Dec. 10-12. The festivities will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
15. Cookies with the Clauses. The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will host Cookies with the Clauses Dec. 11 and 18 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Kids can join the famous couple for story time, hot chocolate and cookie decorating. Photo opportunities will be available. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Kids 2 and younger are free. Registration is required. The zoo is located at 3701 S. 10th St. More.
16. Meet Santa and his elves. Families are invited to Bel Air Plaza on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Santa and his elves. Don't forget your camera. Santa will be present for kids to talk to. There will also be special visitors and a holiday wish list station so kids can make their own lists and drop them off in Santa's mailbox. Bel Air Plaza is located at 12100 W. Center Road. More.