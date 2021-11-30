Santa's coming to town. Here's where you can find him in 2021

13. Visit Santa and his reindeer. Come to Midlands Place Dec. 6 and 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to visit Santa and his reindeer for free. Kids can share their wish lists with Santa at Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen (310 E. Gold Coast Road in Papillion) and then visit Santa’s reindeer right outside in the parking lot. More.

14. Milk and Cookies with Santa. The Omaha Children’s Museum will host a Milk & Cookies with Santa Family Fun Weekend Dec. 10-12. The festivities will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

15. Cookies with the Clauses. The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will host Cookies with the Clauses Dec. 11 and 18 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Kids can join the famous couple for story time, hot chocolate and cookie decorating. Photo opportunities will be available. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Kids 2 and younger are free. Registration is required. The zoo is located at 3701 S. 10th St. More.

16. Meet Santa and his elves. Families are invited to Bel Air Plaza on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Santa and his elves. Don't forget your camera. Santa will be present for kids to talk to. There will also be special visitors and a holiday wish list station so kids can make their own lists and drop them off in Santa's mailbox. Bel Air Plaza is located at 12100 W. Center Road. More.

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.