Santa's Magic, holiday poinsettia show and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Drive around Omaha to view Christmas lights. Grab the family, hop in the car with some hot chocolate and drive around and view the dozens of Christmas light displays around the Omaha area. Check out our full list here.

2. Check out Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum will host its annual Christmas at Union Station now through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and Santa himself. Santa will be there Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The fun is included in the price of admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 St. 10th St. More.