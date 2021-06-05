Save those toilet paper rolls! Your budding engineer can make stack-and-play robots from them

These cute DIY toilet paper roll robots are easy and fun for kiddos to make. Plus they'll offer hours of fun on rainy or too-hot summer days.

WHAT YOU NEED

• Empty toilet paper rolls

• Markers

• Single hole punch

• Pipe cleaners

• Scissors

WHAT YOU DO

1. Using markers, color the cardboard tubes.

2. Cut the tubes into sections, varying the lengths.

3. Sort the sections into heads and bodies. Decorate the head sections with eyes and mouths. Add patterns to the body sections using markers.

4. Create hair and arms with pipe cleaners. For hair, fold several pipe cleaners in half and twist ends together. Wrap twisted pipe cleaner around a pencil to curl. For arms, punch holes on opposite sides of the cardboard tube. Slide the pipe cleaner through the holes and use a pencil to curl the ends.

5. Build, stack and play to create robot personalities. Optional: Give your robot a name.