Valentine's Day is all about love, which makes February a good month to plan special movie nights for the family. The cool winter month makes for the perfect time to grab some popcorn and snacks, snuggle in with some blankets and cuddle up with the kiddos.

Here are a few cinematic suggestions the whole family can enjoy:

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

PG, 1 hour, 38 minutes. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

This true classic features an amazing cast with Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin. The movie centers around the quest for true love and the different ways we celebrate it. From IMDB.com, while home sick in bed, a young boy's grandfather reads him the story of a farm boy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love.

'Shrek' (2001)

PG, 1 hour, 30 minutes. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock

Featuring the voiceover talent of comedians Michael Myers and Eddie Murphy, as well as actors Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow, this animated fairy-tale-turned-sideways is about a ogre who, in order to save his land, has to rescue a princess trapped in a castle and then deliver her to a not-so-charming prince. Along his quest, he makes a friend he never wanted and falls unexpectedly in love. It is a great lesson in looking beyond appearances to find the true person inside.

'Ever After: A Cinderella Story' (1998)

PG-13, 2 hours. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

You think you know the story of Cinderella, but maybe there is more to the tale than you know? Starring Drew Barrymore, Dougray Scott and Angelica Huston, "Ever After" takes viewers on a sweet and adventurous journey beyond the fairy godmother and the glass slipper. You don't even miss the talking mice or the "bibbity, bobbity, boo!"

'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

G, 1 hour, 37 minutes. Streaming on Disney+

This Disney-animated film brings the classic fairy tale to life with amazing music and the charismatic vocal talents of Anika Noni Rose, Keith David and Oprah Winfrey.

'Be My Valentine Charlie Brown' (1975)

Not Rated, 25 minutes. Streaming on Apple TV, coupled with

'The Peanuts Movie' (2015)

G, 1 hour, 28 minutes. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

No holiday is ever really complete without the Peanuts gang and Snoopy. Both "Be My Valentine" and "The Peanuts Movie" follow Charlie Brown as he tries with desperate wholesomeness to get the attention of his crush, the little red-haired girl. Both shows are fun for all ages.

Honorable Mentions: "Enchanted", "Clifford the Big Red Dog" and "Lady and the Tramp"