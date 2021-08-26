Scared for your new driver? These parenting tips might ease your fears

When teens first start driving solo, their parents often have mixed emotions.

On the one hand — sweet relief! The days of “parent taxi service” and spending every second of free time driving kids to school, sports and social events (and everything else they want to do) are over at last. They can get themselves where they need to go.

On the other hand, your teen (who sometimes can’t be trusted to do simple things like unplug the curling iron or put down the garage door) is about to pilot two-plus tons of steel down the street. That’s a lot of power and responsibility — and enough to keep any parent up at night.

So, how do you help your new driver maximize the benefits of driving, while minimizing the risks? Here are a few tips.

1. Know the law. Research rules specific to your location and your teen’s age. This includes curfew for new drivers, regulations about how many people can be in the car with a new driver, texting and talking on the phone while driving, etc. Make sure your teen can recite these back to you — and revisit them often. Be abundantly clear that driving is a privilege, not a right, and he or she will lose car privileges immediately for violating any driving or traffic laws.