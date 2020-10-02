Scared of turning another year older? Try looking at everything you’ve accomplished instead

I published my first book. Ever since I was little, I wanted to be an author. That dream finally came true at 35. My first children’s book, “Omaha ABCs,” published last fall, and I could not be more proud of it.

I started school. I’ve been debating about whether or not to go back to school for years; It’s been on my mind nearly a decade. In January, I finally decided to jump into a new undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and I am so excited about it (even if I am still a little nervous).

I became a preschool and first-grade teacher. OK, not really. But I am in charge of making sure my 6- and 4-year-olds learn something this year. My oldest is doing remote learning through his school (which is awesome but still requires a lot of teaching on our part), and I am doing our own preschool program with my youngest at home. Being a teacher was something I used to want, so this has been somewhat of a dream come true for me (even if I’m doing it while working and going to school myself).

I started a new hobby. Within the past year, I’ve taken up a new hobby -- embroidery. It has been something that has brought me so much joy. That was especially true this past spring when the threat of a new and unknown pandemic was raging across the world, and I was able to concentrate on stitches and colors and flowers and patterns.