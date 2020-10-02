Scared of turning another year older? Try looking at everything you’ve accomplished instead

Tomorrow is my birthday. I’ll be 36 years old.
I’ve been dreading this birthday for awhile.
I honestly don’t feel any different than I did when I was 20. At least not mentally.
Physically, I’m more tired. (I’m always tired.) But I blame that on being a parent and my terrible tendency to be a night owl.
I feel the same as I did a year ago. And the same as five years ago or even 10. Though I’d like to think I’m a little wiser.
I guess 36 simply feels old to me. It’s another year closer to 40. I remember my dad turning 40. I was 21, and we threw him a surprise party decked out in the classic “over the hill” theme. At the time, 40 felt like an eternity away. Now it’s just four years down the road.
In transitioning to the latter half of my 30s, I could look back on my life and dole out advice I wish I could give to my younger self, but what good would that do? Besides, everything that happened to me in my teens and 20s happened for a reason and led me to be the person I am proud to be today.
So, nah.
Instead, I’m choosing to be proud of the year I’ve had. I’m choosing to bid farewell to 35 by looking at all the great things I got to do this year (of which more than half occurred amid a pandemic).
I published my first book. Ever since I was little, I wanted to be an author. That dream finally came true at 35. My first children’s book, “Omaha ABCs,” published last fall, and I could not be more proud of it.
I started school. I’ve been debating about whether or not to go back to school for years; It’s been on my mind nearly a decade. In January, I finally decided to jump into a new undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and I am so excited about it (even if I am still a little nervous).
I became a preschool and first-grade teacher. OK, not really. But I am in charge of making sure my 6- and 4-year-olds learn something this year. My oldest is doing remote learning through his school (which is awesome but still requires a lot of teaching on our part), and I am doing our own preschool program with my youngest at home. Being a teacher was something I used to want, so this has been somewhat of a dream come true for me (even if I’m doing it while working and going to school myself).
I started a new hobby. Within the past year, I’ve taken up a new hobby -- embroidery. It has been something that has brought me so much joy. That was especially true this past spring when the threat of a new and unknown pandemic was raging across the world, and I was able to concentrate on stitches and colors and flowers and patterns.
I survived. This year has been hard — for all of us. We had to completely alter the lives we always led. We lost the ability to do some of the things that, pre-pandemic, we took for granted — such as going to the grocery store without wearing a mask, having a birthday party or attending a wedding. But we’re doing it. We’re managing, and I have to think going through this is only going to make us stronger in the end.
When I talked to my mom recently about turning 36, she told me it was an amazing year for her. Hopefully it’ll be the same for me. I have no idea what this next year will bring, but instead of worry about it — age is just a number after all, right? — I’m just going to embrace it. Maybe I’ll even try to top 35.
If you’re dreading turning another year older, just know it’s not the end of the world. Take the time to look and see what you’ve accomplished (and what you get to do during your next trip around the sun.)
