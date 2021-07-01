See fireworks, meet Disney princesses and 10+ other fun things to do this Fourth of July weekend

3. Cool off at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at River's Edge Pavilion, S. River's Edge Park Road. The City of Omaha will host hydrant parties at three locations Friday: from noon to 1 p.m. at North 61st and Pratt Streets; from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at North 40th and Webster Streets; and from 3 to 4 p.m. at 502 N. 32nd St.

5. Experience living history. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., visitors who come to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park will catch a glimpse of the activities that would have taken place at this 1820’s era outpost. Trades such as blacksmithing, carpentry, coopering, tinsmithing, and more will be demonstrated throughout both days. Period crafts, such as spinning, weaving and quilting, will also be highlighted. A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required for all vehicles to enter the park and can be purchased at the site. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child. More.