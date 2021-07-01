See fireworks, meet Disney princesses and 10+ other fun things to do this Fourth of July weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Watch some fireworks. There will be lots of places to see fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. Ralston will host their Independence Day celebration Sunday with the 61st annual parade at 1 p.m. that goes from 84th and Q Streets through downtown Ralston to 72nd and Main Streets. Fire department water fights will take place after the parade and a fireworks spectacular will happen at 9:30 p.m. at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Union Omaha will host an Independence Day fireworks show Saturday after the match against Chattanooga Red Wolves FC. The Lake Manawa fireworks display will take place Friday at 10 p.m. at Lake Manawa State Park, 1100 S. Shore Drive in Council Bluffs. To listen to the music, tune in to 101.9 The Keg.
2. Go swimming for $1. Come celebrate the Fourth of July with the City of Omaha. Admission at select pools will be only $1 per person. Pools will close at 5 p.m. Pools include Camelot, Cryer, Deer Ridge, Elmwood, Miller, Oak Heights, Roanoke, Spring Lake and Zorinsky. More.
3. Cool off at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at River's Edge Pavilion, S. River's Edge Park Road. The City of Omaha will host hydrant parties at three locations Friday: from noon to 1 p.m. at North 61st and Pratt Streets; from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at North 40th and Webster Streets; and from 3 to 4 p.m. at 502 N. 32nd St.
4. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the schedule here.
5. Experience living history. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., visitors who come to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park will catch a glimpse of the activities that would have taken place at this 1820’s era outpost. Trades such as blacksmithing, carpentry, coopering, tinsmithing, and more will be demonstrated throughout both days. Period crafts, such as spinning, weaving and quilting, will also be highlighted. A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required for all vehicles to enter the park and can be purchased at the site. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child. More.
6. Meet some Disney princesses. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring special appearances by Disney princesses thanks to Magical Moments. The event is free and is located in the Center Courtyard outside of Pottery Barn Kids. More.
7. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "Rookie of the Year." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (9:30 p.m.). More.
8. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
9. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library's annual Summer Reading Program is happening now and runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for the program as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
10. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
11. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
12. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
13. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
14. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
15. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.