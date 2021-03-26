Seniors: Don’t take that college rejection letter personally

Selective colleges just became more selective. Harvard’s applications are up 42%. UCLA’s are up 28%. Cornell received roughly 17,000 more applications this year than it ever has. Getting into one of these 60 or so highly selective colleges is now even less likely.
The father of a talented senior was told by a Macalester Admissions rep that Macalester rejected his daughter because it had 1,000 more applicants this year; she had to surpass 1,000 more applicants than she would have a year earlier.
So students, please don’t even think that a rejection from a selective college (or being wait-listed) is somehow a commentary on you. Your parents’ generation got into Stanford and Yale when the acceptance rates were three to five times higher than they were before these huge COVID-related increases in applicants.
Getting into highly selective schools feels like the lottery...because it is. The odds are now only slightly better than winning the Power Ball. Plus, just demonstrating your prowess in high school, on the ACT and in extra-curriculars has been difficult due to all the disruptions. So please don’t take a rejection letter personally (I know it's easier said (or typed) than done).
But here’s the good news: it’s not so much where you do college, but how you do college. Sure, the name on the diploma might help land an entry-level job and perhaps later provide a stronger alumni network, but dozens and dozens of less selective, less expensive colleges will provide you with life-changing opportunities and learning if you just engage yourself.
Try to get into the Honors College and Honors Dorm. Take small classes that require speaking and writing. Choose only great teachers. Sit in the front of class every time. Go to a professor’s office hours each week.
Personal accountability is a human being’s competitive advantage. Make it yours by making yourself personally accountable each day in small classes where the professor knows you, challenges you and mentors you.
Nothing worthwhile comes with ease. Work hard, make good choices and, by senior year, you’ll have many professors writing recommendations for you as you nail your job or graduate school interviews.
Hundreds of colleges have terrific professors and opportunities. Choose one, dive in and never look back — except in four years to chuckle at how you once exaggerated the relevance of that brand-name college.
***
John Baylor is a father, husband, author, Stanford grad, broadcaster and owner of OnToCollege. The mission of OTC is to help families and schools create two- and four-year college graduates with minimal debt. To read more articles by Baylor, check out the OnToCollege blog.