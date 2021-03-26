Seniors: Don’t take that college rejection letter personally

Selective colleges just became more selective. Harvard’s applications are up 42%. UCLA’s are up 28%. Cornell received roughly 17,000 more applications this year than it ever has. Getting into one of these 60 or so highly selective colleges is now even less likely.

The father of a talented senior was told by a Macalester Admissions rep that Macalester rejected his daughter because it had 1,000 more applicants this year; she had to surpass 1,000 more applicants than she would have a year earlier.

So students, please don’t even think that a rejection from a selective college (or being wait-listed) is somehow a commentary on you. Your parents’ generation got into Stanford and Yale when the acceptance rates were three to five times higher than they were before these huge COVID-related increases in applicants.

Getting into highly selective schools feels like the lottery...because it is. The odds are now only slightly better than winning the Power Ball. Plus, just demonstrating your prowess in high school, on the ACT and in extra-curriculars has been difficult due to all the disruptions. So please don’t take a rejection letter personally (I know it's easier said (or typed) than done).