Serve up these cute reindeer marshmallow pops at your holiday party

Get into the Christmas spirit with these adorable reindeer marshmallow pops. They're easy to make, fun to eat and will be gone before you can say ho, ho, ho!
Reindeer marshmallow pops
What you'll need:
• Pretzels
• Marshmallows
• Chocolate almond bark
• Candy sticks
• Decorations: Sprinkles, ribbon
Directions:
1. Break pretzels to make reindeer antlers (2 per marshmallow pop) and melt milk chocolate almond bark in a bowl.
2. Put jumbo marshmallow on candy sticks.
3. Dip marshmallows into the bowl so they are covered completely. Push pretzel antlers into the marshmallow and place on wax paper.
4. Immediately use sprinkles to add eyes and nose, and let cool.
5. Tie on a ribbon to make the bow, then serve.