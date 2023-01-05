 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shake the seasonal doldrums with this winter bucket list

Instead of hiding under the covers at home and waiting for the snow to melt, slip on your snow boots, pull on some gloves, and take advantage of the season by creating your own winter bucket list.

Here are some suggestions for cold-weather activities and fun things to do:

Have homemade hot chocolate

Have a pajama day

Have a “no screen time” day

Make s’mores

Have breakfast for dinner

Read a book from the library

Do a random act of kindness

Build a snowman

Make homemade soup

Take a family photo

Do a puzzle

Go to a matinee

Build a fort

Make paper snowflakes

Make a bird feeder

Have a family game night

Visit a museum

Bake cookies

Make bread

Try a new recipe

Play hide & seek

Go ice skating or sledding

Volunteer for a charity

Go to a hockey game

Make snow angels

Try a new local restaurant

Take a winter walk

Perfect your chili recipe

Binge-watch a favorite TV show

Make hot apple cider

Go bowling

Catch snowflakes on your tongue

Write a note to or draw a picture for someone special and mail it to them

Create a winter song playlist and have a dance party

Have a snowball fight

