Shake the seasonal doldrums with this winter bucket list

Instead of hiding under the covers at home and waiting for the snow to melt, slip on your snow boots, pull on some gloves, and take advantage of the season by creating your own winter bucket list.
Here are some suggestions for cold-weather activities and fun things to do:
Have a pajama day
Have a “no screen time” day
Have breakfast for dinner
Do a random act of kindness
Build a snowman
Do a puzzle
Go to a matinee
Build a fort
Make paper snowflakes
Visit a museum
Play hide & seek
Go ice skating or sledding
Volunteer for a charity
Go to a hockey game
Make snow angels
Try a new local restaurant
Take a winter walk
Perfect your chili recipe
Binge-watch a favorite TV show
Make hot apple cider
Go bowling
Catch snowflakes on your tongue
Write a note to or draw a picture for someone special and mail it to them
Have a snowball fight
