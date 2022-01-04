Sheet pan pancakes can feed whole family at breakfast time

Pancakes are always a crowd-pleaser.
The only problem is your family either has to eat in shifts or you have to keep the first pancakes warm while you cook up the whole batch.
And then there's trying to please everyone. Do some in your family like blueberry pancakes. Chocolate chip? Plain?
Welcome the Sheet Pan Pancake. These super fluffy buttermilk pancakes bake up quickly and they are easy to personalize to everyone's individual tastes.
Sheet Pan Pancakes
Ingredients:
• 3 cups flour
• 2 tablespoons baking powder
• 3 tablespoons sugar
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 2¾ cups buttermilk
• 2 large eggs
• 8 tablespoons butter, melted, divided
• 2 teaspoons vanilla
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425F.
2. Add flour, baking powder, sugar and salt to a large bowl. Stir to combine.
3. In a second bowl, add milk, eggs, 5 tablespoons melted butter and vanilla. Whisk until well mixed.
4. Pour wet ingredients over dry ingredients. Whisk gently. Batter should be lumpy but not have loose flour. Over mixing will result in rubbery pancakes.
5. Spread 3 tablespoons melted butter evenly over a half sheet pan (18-by-13 inches).
6. Pour in the pancake batter and spread evenly in pan.
7. Add any toppings. (See ideas below.)
8. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, until golden brown.
9. Cut and serve warm with butter or maple syrup.
Topping ideas:
• Bananas
• Strawberries
• Raspberries
• Blackberries
• Blueberries
• Apple slices and cinnamon
• Chocolate chips
• Bacon
• Pecans or walnuts
• Colored sprinkles
• Peach preserves and toasted almond slices
• Peanut butter and banana — banana slices with 2 tablespoons melted peanut butter drizzled over the top
• Berry cheesecake — berries of your choice topped with 3 tablespoons cream cheese and 1 tablespoon sugar mixed together and drizzled over the fruit
• Chocolate covered strawberry — sliced strawberries and chocolate chips
This article originally ran in the January 2022 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375